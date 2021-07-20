Log in
Devonian Heath Group Inc. to Participate in Renmark's Virtual Non-deal Roadshow Series in Los Angeles (USA) Today July 20, 2021

07/20/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
Devonian Health Group Inc. (“Devonian” or the “Corporation”) (TSXv: GSD), a clinical stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation, focused on developing a unique portfolio of botanical pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series in Los Angeles (USA) to discuss its latest corporate presentation today, July 20 at 1:00 PM PST. Devonian Health Group Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Sybil Dahan President of Devonian’s Commercial Division. Topics to be covered will include the latest corporate presentation followed by a live Q&A. Individuals interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on The Company’s Investor website.

REGISTER HERE: : https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-gsd-2021-07-20-130000

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.

About Devonian

Devonian Health Group Inc. is a late-stage botanical pharmaceutical corporation with novel therapeutic approaches to targeting unmet medical needs. Devonian's core strategy is to develop prescription botanical drugs from plant materials and algae for the treatment of inflammatory-autoimmune diseases including but not limited to ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. Based on a foundation of over 15 years of research, Devonian’s focus is further supported by a US-FDA set of regulatory guidelines favouring a more efficient drug development pathway for prescription botanical drug products over those of traditional prescription medicines. Devonian is also involved in the development of high-value cosmeceutical products leveraging the same proprietary approach employed with their pharmaceutical offerings. Devonian Health Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Québec, Canada where it owns a state-of-the art extraction facility with full traceability ‘from the seed to the pill’. Acquired in 2018, Altius Healthcare Inc., its commercialization partner, brings opportunities for further diversification and growth potential. Devonian is traded publicly on the TSXV Exchange (TSXv:GSD).

For more information, visit www.groupedevonian.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Devonian’s objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are “forward-looking” because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate. Such risks and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Devonian’s ability to develop, manufacture, and successfully commercialize value-added pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical products, the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Devonian to take advantage of business opportunities in the pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical industries, uncertainties related to the regulatory process and general changes in economic conditions. You will find a more detailed assessment of the risks that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from our current expectations in Devonian’s prospectus dated April 21st, 2017 under the heading “Risk Factors” related to Devonian’s business. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement even if new information becomes available, as a result of future events or for any other reason, unless required by applicable securities laws and regulations.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


© Business Wire 2021
