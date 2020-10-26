Log in
Devoted Christian Woman Shares Lessons from the Blessed Virgin Mary and Christ in New Book

10/26/2020 | 10:01am EDT

ASPEN, Colo., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navigating divisive and negative moments in life can be challenging. “Love Conquers All: Spiritual Messages of Hope for Our Despairing World” by Denise Bachrodt is an inspirational book filled with powerful messages to help readers find comfort—especially those who have been in toxic relationships and/or who struggle with fear and anxiety.

Bachrodt, a life-long observer of the corruption in the world, asked God why so many horrific tragedies plague God’s children. God told her that all these atrocities need to be brought to the light for collective healing and peace. Through journal entries spanning from 2003 to 2018, Bachrodt passes along the comforting spiritual messages she received. 

“Readers may be facing personal or collective tragedy,” said Bachrodt. “However, with a strong faith in God and the resounding messages presented in my book, they can have the confidence to conquer hardship and find comfort within.”

“Love Conquers All” shares inspiring lessons that Bachrodt has received from the Blessed Virgin Mary and Christ so the reader can overcome difficult moments in life. Each message starts with the phrase “Dear child,” which is a consistent reminder that all people are children of God. Ultimately, through absorbing the messages passed through Bachrodt, readers can find that God is in control and that He offers peace and protection to those who ask for it.

Love Conquers All: Spiritual Messages of Hope for Our Despairing World”

By Denise Bachrodt

ISBN: 978-1-9822-4767-6 (softcover); 978-1-9822-4768-3 (hardcover); 978-1-9822-4769-0 (e-book)

Available at the Balboa Press Online BookstoreAmazon and Barnes & Noble.

 

About the author

Denise Bachrodt was very active in the business world, but a life-changing event brought her closer to God. With her book, “Love Conquers All: Spiritual Messages of Hope for Our Despairing World,” she aims to help others who are traversing through various situations. Bachrodt is the host of a podcast called loveconquersallllc. People can access the podcast on iTunes on Podbean . Currently, Bachrodt resides in Colorado. To connect with Bachrodt and her book, please visit http://loveconquersallllc.com/.

About Balboa Press

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment 

Krista Tillman
LAVIDGE Publicity
480-648-7560
ktillman@lavidge.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

