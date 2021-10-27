DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Response to media speculation regarding potential divestments 28-Oct-2021 / 01:51 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

28 October 2021

Response to media speculation regarding potential divestments

Dexus provides the following response in relation to media speculation regarding the potential divestment of five office properties located in Sydney and Brisbane.

Dexus confirms that it is currently running on-market sales campaigns across a number of office properties.

Dexus notes that each of the sales campaigns are not yet complete and will update the market with an announcement to the Australian Securities Exchange when appropriate.

Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors Media Rowena Causley Louise Murray Senior Manager, Investor Relations Senior Manager, Corporate Communications +61 2 9017 1390 +61 2 9017 1446 +61 416 122 383 +61 403 260 754 rowena.causley@dexus.com louise.murray@dexus.com

About Dexus

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at USD42.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own USD17.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further USD25.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's USD15.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

