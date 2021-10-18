Log in
Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Withdrawal or Resolution 4 for the 2021 AGM

10/18/2021 | 03:28am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Withdrawal or Resolution 4 for the 2021 AGM 18-Oct-2021 / 09:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

18 October 2021

Withdrawal of Resolution 4 for the 2021 Annual General Meeting

Dexus Funds Management Limited (DXFM) as Responsible Entity of Dexus notes that Resolution 4 in the Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) released to the Australian Securities Exchange on 22 September 2021 for the AGM to be held on 19 October 2021, proposes a number of amendments to the Constitutions of each of the two Trusts that comprise Dexus.

One of the amendments relates to providing the Responsible Entity and Security holders with more flexibility in attending meetings by improving the Responsible Entity's powers to hold hybrid or fully virtual meetings for the Trusts going forward, in light of the uncertainty caused by disruptions to the market such as the ongoing government restrictions. These amendments were known as the Virtual Meeting Amendments.

While it was proposed to hold fully virtual meetings only in exceptional circumstances, the Board of DXFM has become aware of reservations expressed about the use of virtual meetings by listed companies and has determined to withdraw Resolution 4.

The withdrawal of Resolution 4 does not affect the validity of proxy or direct votes already submitted in respect of the remaining items of business, which will be put to Security holders at the meeting. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact: 

Investors                                     Media 
David Yates                                   Louise Murray 
Executive General Manager, Investor Relations Senior Manager, Corporate Communications 
+61 2 9017 1424                               +61 2 9017 1446 
+61 418 861 047                               +61 403 260 754 
david.yates@dexus.com                         louise.murray@dexus.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

About Dexus

Dexus (ASX: DXS) is one of Australia's leading fully integrated real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at USD42.5 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own USD17.5 billion of office, industrial and healthcare properties, and investments. We manage a further USD25.0 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's USD14.6 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Sustainability is integrated across our business, and our sustainability approach is the lens we use to manage emerging ESG risks and opportunities for all our stakeholders. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and is supported by more than 30,000 investors from 23 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

18-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Dexus Finance Pty Limited 
              264 George Street 
              2193 Sydney 
              Australia 
Phone:        +61 2 9017 1100 
Fax:          +61 2 9017 1101 
E-mail:       ir@dexus.com 
Internet:     www.dexus.com 
ISIN:         XS1961891220 
WKN:          A2RZHG 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt 
EQS News ID:  1241317 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1241317 18-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1241317&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2021 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

