Di Costa Partners : Appoints Nick Nichols as Chief Operating Officer

Di Costa Partners (DCP), a strategic advisory and proxy solicitation company focused on U.S. registered funds (mutual funds, closed-end funds and ETFs) and subsidiary of Morrow Sodali, today announced the promotion of Nicholas Nichols to Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Nichols will lead the company's ongoing operational growth and oversee the successful delivery of its industry-leading registered fund solutions.

"We are excited to elevate Nick to this new role," said Vincent Di Costa, founder and CEO of DCP. "He has driven the development of our operating platform and established credibility with our fund clients. As we continue on our growth trajectory, his leadership will be instrumental in consistently delivering the highest quality experience and continued results.”

“Nick joined DCP in 2019 and has already proven himself to be an effective and visionary leader, advocating for our clients," said Stephen Messinger, President of DCP. "His sales background and operational experience position him to help lead the next phase of the company's growth and innovation."

Prior to joining DCP, Nichols was Vice President of the Risk and Compliance Intelligence Group at DST (now SS&C) where he was charged to commercialize DST’s various Risk and Compliance products and build new business offerings. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer at KEANE, a leading provider of unclaimed property communications, compliance and consulting services in the U.S. He also spent over a decade working at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) and a boutique-consulting firm where his focus was mergers, acquisitions and process reengineering activities. Nichols serves on the Board of Directors for the Expect Miracles Foundation, which rallies the financial services industry to invest in life-saving cancer research and advanced patient care programs nationwide.

“I see tremendous opportunities ahead for DCP and am honored to take on this expanded role. I look forward to working with Vin, Steve and the team to enhance our platform and effectively guide our clients to navigate the changing fund governance landscape successfully,” added Nichols.

About Di Costa Partners

Di Costa Partners (DCP) is the premier provider of mutual fund, closed-end fund and ETF proxy solicitation and corporate governance advisory services. DCP brings more than 35 years of knowledge assisting registered fund companies in connection with all aspects of the shareholder meeting process. DCP offers its clients a proven shareholder analytical voting model that drives solicitation communication strategy to retail and institutional shareholders. A full-service company that offers printing and mailing of proxy material, solicitation mechanics and comprehensive advisory services for routine, non-routine and contested (proxy fight) shareholder meetings, DCP is a subsidiary of Morrow Sodali, the leading global consultancy providing comprehensive governance and shareholder services to corporate clients around the world. For more information visit: www.dicostapartners.com.

