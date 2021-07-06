Log in
DiDi Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at DiDi Global, Inc.

07/06/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DiDi Global, Inc. (“DIDI” or the “Company”), including purchasers of DIDI American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) (NYSE: DIDI).

On June 30, 2021, DIDI conducted its IPO by selling 316.8 million ADSs at $14.00 per ADS.

On July 2, 2021, China's internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), announced that it had launched a review of DIDI, accusing the Company of illegally collecting user data. Reportedly, the regulator also ordered that the DIDI app be removed from Apple's App Store and that DIDI stop adding new users while the review is conducted. Following this news, the price of DIDI’s shares declined by 5.3% to close at $15.53.

Then, on Sunday July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that “[w]eeks before Didi Global, Inc. went public in the U.S., China’s cybersecurity watchdog suggested the Chinese ride-hailing giant delay its initial public offering and urged it to conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security, according to people with knowledge of the matter.” Following this news, DIDI’s ADSs fell over 22% in midday trading on July 6, 2021, the first trading day following the news.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DIDI shares and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com. If you have any questions about this Notice, your rights, or your interests, please contact:

HOT NEWS