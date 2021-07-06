DiDi Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at DiDi Global, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DiDi Global, Inc. (“DIDI” or the “Company”), including purchasers of DIDI American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) (NYSE: DIDI).



On June 30, 2021, DIDI conducted its IPO by selling 316.8 million ADSs at $14.00 per ADS.

On July 2, 2021, China's internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), announced that it had launched a review of DIDI, accusing the Company of illegally collecting user data. Reportedly, the regulator also ordered that the DIDI app be removed from Apple's App Store and that DIDI stop adding new users while the review is conducted. Following this news, the price of DIDI’s shares declined by 5.3% to close at $15.53.

Then, on Sunday July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that “[w]eeks before Didi Global, Inc. went public in the U.S., China’s cybersecurity watchdog suggested the Chinese ride-hailing giant delay its initial public offering and urged it to conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security, according to people with knowledge of the matter.” Following this news, DIDI’s ADSs fell over 22% in midday trading on July 6, 2021, the first trading day following the news.

