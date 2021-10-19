DiRx : Raises $5.75 Million in Series A Funding, More on Its Way

DiRx, an online pharmacy platform that delivers savings on commonly prescribed, FDA-approved generic medicines without the need for insurance, today announced that it raised $5.75 million in Series A funding on September 24th, 2021. The funding will power the expansion of its innovative digital pharmacy business recently launched nationally. Additional funding interest is under advanced contract negotiations and will conclude in the coming weeks. Coinciding with the anniversary of its initial $5 million Seed Round in September 2020, this Series A round was also a private placement with healthcare-specialized investors including new as well as returning participants.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005970/en/

DiRx is a digital pharmacy platform licensed nationwide, with over 1,000 FDA approved generics — with no price changes for 12 months . Operating outside the insurance framework, all orders stay between the consumer, their prescriber and the pharmacy team. (Photo: Business Wire)

With over 40 million uninsured and 80 million underinsured Americans struggling with unaffordable out-of-pocket medicine costs, the DiRx model reduces the number of supply chain layers and offers low priced options for over 1,000 FDA-approved prescription generic medications, without requiring health insurance. With medicine priced as low as $3 a month, DiRx offers a 12-months price guarantee - an industry first, protecting consumers from unexpected price fluctuations that are now part of the industry norm. In addition to its direct -to-consumer digital platform, DiRx is also gaining traction with institutional partnerships that would offer similar cost advantages to larger groups in traditional as well as digital health ecosystems.

Satish Srinivasan, Founder and CEO of DiRx, mentioned, “Our team is delighted to have successfully executed on all development milestones in a timely manner and launched a meaningful platform with even more capabilities than we had set out to build. We’re motivated by continued investor confidence in our strategy, showing a clear understanding of the economic pain points in the current system and of our goal of connecting the dots more efficiently to enhance health equity, access and adherence – while always putting people first.”

Simone Grapini-Goodman, Chief Marketing Officer of DiRx, noted, “We’re excited by the opportunities we’ve uncovered through extensive market research to make a meaningful difference to so many Americans who struggle to afford essential medicine. In keeping with our “medicine for all” focus, we will continue to evolve our platform to reach more people, as we champion everyone’s right to affordable medicine.”

About DiRx

DiRx is an online pharmacy that delivers savings on commonly prescribed, FDA-approved generic medicines without the need for insurance. Founded by industry experts, DiRx draws a straight line from supply to demand to streamline the path between the manufacturer and the consumer. This lowers costs and makes more medicine accessible to more people. DiRx offers a viable model for businesses and community organizations while simplifying how consumers fill, pay for and receive maintenance medicine. To learn more, visit www.DiRxHealth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005970/en/