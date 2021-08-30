Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

DiRx : Unlocks Access for Millions of Uninsured Consumers With New Pharmacy Approach

08/30/2021 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A new, digital pharmacy model called DiRx (pronounced Directs) promises to make prescription medicine more accessible and affordable for all Americans. Currently, 15 million uninsured and underinsured Americans abandon a pharmacy purchase because of expense and frustration.

We believe there should be equal access to medicine for all people — regardless of whether you have insurance,” explains DiRx Chief Executive Officer Satish Srinivasan. “The costs of manufactured generic medicines are already low, so we focused on creating a platform that would pass those low costs directly to the consumer. We’ve captured that simple, very direct process in our name — DiRx.”

The pharmacy experience is coming apart at the seams,” Chief Operating Officer Ben Maizel relates. “Manufacturers are being pushed out of business, doctors have lost their authority in prescribing medication, pharmacists aren’t compensated to consult, and consumers can’t afford the lifesaving medication they need.

Enter DiRx, an innovative, new digital delivery model with an abridged supply chain that eliminates the need for health insurance companies or a pharmacy benefit manager.

Since 65% of consumers’ out-of-pocket prescription costs are spent on generics even for insured consumers, we have reworked the economics and drawn a straight line from supply to demand,” says Srinivasan. “We eliminated the need to drive to the pharmacy, the possibility of being denied, or the risk of finding a medicine to be cost-prohibitive. We’re thrilled to be able to offer this service direct to your doorstep through any mobile device.”

Maizel notes the pharmacist has a unique role. “The pharmacist knows more about the drugs than the physician — the physician knows the disease state — but the pharmacist can talk to you about the interactions of the drugs, the best drug to take or what impact the differences between manufacturers can have. That’s why our service team is such a crucial part of the business.”

Chief Marketing Officer Simone Grapini-Goodman describes the growing population of people who need this alternative. “About 40 million Americans are uninsured today. And 60 million adults with health issues did not seek treatment over the last year due to costs.”

One striking example of the need for DiRx is the country’s current diabetes situation. There are more than 34 million diabetics in the United States, but more than 8 million do not have insurance coverage. “They should all be able to easily access their needed medication. We’re here to change that dynamic,” noted Grapini-Goodman.

About DiRx

DiRx is an online pharmacy that delivers savings on commonly prescribed, FDA-approved generic medicines without the need for insurance. Founded by industry experts, DiRx draws a straight line from supply to demand to streamline the path between the manufacturer and the consumer. This lowers costs and makes more medicine accessible to more people. DiRx offers a viable model for businesses and community organizations while simplifying how consumers fill, pay for and receive maintenance medicines. To learn more, visit DiRxHealth.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:19aPTC THERAPEUTICS : to Participate at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
AQ
10:19aBIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : European Commission Approves BioMarin's VOXZOGO (vosoritide) for the Treatment of Children with Achondroplasia from Age 2 Until Growth Plates Close
AQ
10:19aROCHE : Genentech Provides Update on Tecentriq U.S. Indication for PD-L1-Positive, Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
AQ
10:19aMEDTRONIC : Real-World Data Demonstrate Significant Reduction in Complications and Reinterventions with Medtronic Micra Leadless Pacemaker
AQ
10:19aMIMEDX : Announces Filing Of Shelf Registration Statement With Securities And Exchange Commission
AQ
10:19aCASSAVA SCIENCES : Releases Statement Regarding Plasma p-tau Analysis from a Previously Disclosed Phase 2b Clinical Study in Alzheimer's Patients
AQ
10:19aMORGAN STANLEY : Genmab to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
10:19aACLARIS THERAPEUTICS : Announces Proposed Settlement and Settlement Hearing of Stockholder Derivative Action
AQ
10:19aABBOTT LABORATORIES : Guide-hf study data show abbott's cardiomems device can improve care for more patients with heart failure
AQ
10:19aBONE THERAPEUTICS : strengthens its financial structure with the implementation of its financing agreement with the European Investment Bank and the reception of a disbursement offer for the first tranche of EUR8.0 million
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAXMAN AB (PUBL) : PAXMAN : publishes newsletter on strong international order and installation activity durin..
2MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3GREGGS PLC : GRAPHIC -TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
4SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Singapore's Shopee changes the game in Brazil's e-commerce sector
5Cautious Fed keeps stocks happy, oil slips from highs

HOT NEWS