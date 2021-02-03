Diabetes Reversal Leader Virta Health Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Former Charlotte Tilbury, Yext exec Alok Bhushan joins Virta on the heels of $1.1 billion valuation

Virta Health, the type 2 diabetes reversal leader, today announced the appointment of Alok Bhushan to Chief Financial Officer. With over 15 years of experience leading finance for major tech and consumer brands, including an IPO for Yext, Inc., Bhushan joins Virta at a pivotal moment.

Following a $65M Series D funding round and $1.1B valuation, demand for Virta’s reversal treatment—which restores metabolic health and eliminates the need for costly medications like insulin—continues to accelerate. In 2020, Virta experienced record growth and now counts more than 100 large payers from health plans, major enterprises, and all parts of government as customers.

Together with Bhushan’s hire, Virta looks to capitalize on this momentum and bring metabolic disease reversal to the masses.

“Alok’s proven track record of scaling category-leading companies makes him the perfect fit to accelerate Virta’s growth in 2021,” said Sami Inkinen, CEO and co-founder, Virta Health. “I’m thrilled to welcome Alok to the team, and confident he will make an immediate impact towards our mission of reversing diabetes in 100 million people.”

Bhushan joins Virta from international beauty brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, where he served as CFO. In that role, Bhushan led the company through a period of rapid expansion, more than doubling revenue over a two-year period. He also spearheaded the M&A process and eventual sale to Spanish fragrance and fashion company Puig. Prior to Charlotte Tilbury, Bhushan was a member of the executive team at digital knowledge search company Yext, Inc. for nearly a decade. There, he helped to grow Yext from an early-stage startup through its IPO and listing on the NYSE.

“Virta is solving one of the most important and challenging problems in healthcare, through reversing the epidemic of chronic disease—a more than $1 trillion problem in this country,” said Alok Bhushan, CFO of Virta. “Alongside an incredibly talented team, I’m excited to bring my experience scaling global tech and consumer organizations to help Virta reach its next phase of growth.”

About Virta Health:

Virta Health helps people reverse type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions. Current approaches manage disease progression through increased medication use and infrequent doctor visits. Virta reverses type 2 diabetes through innovations in technology, nutrition science, and continuous remote care from physicians and behavioral experts. In clinical studies, 94% of patients reduce or eliminate insulin use, and weight-loss exceeds FDA benchmarks by 150%. Virta works with the largest health plans, employers, and government organizations and puts 100% of its fees at risk based on clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more about how Virta is transforming lives by reversing type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases, visit www.virtahealth.com or follow us on Twitter @virtahealth.

