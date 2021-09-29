Diabetes Reversal Leader Virta Health Appoints New Executives to Leadership Team and Board of Directors

Hailing from brands such as Zocdoc, Tesla, PillPack, and DaVita, seasoned leaders join Virta to accelerate U.S. adoption of type 2 diabetes reversal

Virta Health, the type 2 diabetes reversal leader, announced a series of senior leadership appointments aimed at expanding the reach of its virtual metabolic clinic and taking diabetes reversal mainstream.

Kevin Kumler, President of U.S. Business

A digital health veteran, Kevin most recently served as President at mental health company Quartet Health. In that role, he helped Quartet expand its patient panel by more than 5x and triple its revenue. Prior to that, Kevin was President, Hospital and Health System Business at Zocdoc, where his leadership spurred four consecutive years of 100% growth for the enterprise business unit.

As President of U.S. Business, Kevin is tasked with accelerating Virta’s commercial momentum. With growth more than doubling year over year, Virta now serves hundreds of customers including large employers, health plans, and government organizations.

Jamie Anderson, General Counsel

Jamie is a seasoned attorney, specializing in healthcare reimbursement, compliance, fraud and abuse, and a wide range of other regulatory matters. Prior to Virta, she served as Vice President, Associate General Counsel at DaVita, the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. In that role, she built and managed the legal team handling regulatory issues for DaVita’s domestic kidney care business. Before DaVita, Jamie worked as counsel at international law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

Marianne Borenstein, Vice President, Customer Success

Throughout Marianne’s 20+ year career, she has led customer success across enterprise and consumer brands such as Disney Interactive Media and Tesla, where she was Global Head of Customer Success. At Virta, Marianne is tasked with streamlining the customer experience from start to finish while expanding access to Virta’s diabetes reversal treatment within partner companies.

Yvonne Hao, Board of Directors

Yvonne brings over two decades of working with high-growth, customer-focused organizations to her role on Virta’s board. Most recently, Yvonne has been a Co-Founder and Managing Director of investment firm Cove Hill Partners. Before that, Yvonne was the COO and CFO of PillPack, the e-commerce pharmacy startup, where she helped lead the sale and integration of PillPack to Amazon. In her past, she has also held leadership positions at Bain Capital, Honeywell, and McKinsey.

“Type 2 diabetes care is at an inflection point, where care goals are moving away from managing the disease toward reversal and remission,” said Sami Inkinen, Virta Health CEO and co-founder. “This team expansion takes advantage of this moment, and will accelerate availability of type 2 diabetes reversal to anyone who needs it.”

Virta’s growth comes at a crucial time, as type 2 diabetes and prediabetes now affect half of U.S. adults. COVID-19 has made matters worse, creating a deadly perfect storm for those with metabolic conditions. Virta’s approach—using individualized nutrition to lower blood sugar while removing the need for medications—provides an answer to this unsustainable status quo. It also saves payers money—$425 per patient per month ($10,000 over the first two years) according to a recent analysis.

Virta is actively hiring for several roles across the organization to achieve its mission to reverse type 2 diabetes in 100 million people. To join the journey, visit https://www.virtahealth.com/careers.

About Virta Health:

Virta Health helps people reverse type 2 diabetes and other chronic conditions. Current approaches manage disease progression through increased medication use and infrequent doctor visits. Virta reverses type 2 diabetes through innovations in technology, nutrition science, and continuous remote care from physicians and behavioral experts. In clinical studies, 94% of patients reduce or eliminate insulin use, and weight-loss exceeds FDA benchmarks by 150%. Virta works with the largest health plans, employers, and government organizations and puts 100% of its fees at risk based on clinical and financial outcomes. To learn more about how Virta is transforming lives by reversing type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases, visit www.virtahealth.com or follow us on Twitter @virtahealth.

