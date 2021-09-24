Dialpad Awarded 2021 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award

Dialpad recognized for exceptional innovation of TruCaaS

Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, and its TMC Labs product review division, named Dialpad a 2021 Unified Communications TMC Labs Innovation Award winner.

Dialpad’s suite of products has recently been streamlined across both business communications and customer engagement with the introduction of TruCaaS, or Truly unified Communications as a Service. Dialpad is the industry’s first and only TruCaaS solution that offers calling, messaging, and video meetings in one single platform with AI at its core. Through its TruCaaS platform, Dialpad is well-positioned to support the growing distributed workforce’s needs for flexibility and reliability.

“Ten years ago, we were one of the first UCaaS providers built on the cloud and post-iPhone, so it’s exciting to see that Dialpad is still shaking up the industry a decade later. We’re honored to accept this award for our industry-wide innovation and the recognition for being the only TruCaaS platform,” said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad. “By unifying our product suite on top of all the new capabilities we’ve added to the platform over the past 12 months, we’re focused on enabling our customers to collaborate effortlessly and simplify their business collaboration through a single pane of glass.”

According to TMC, "We chose Dialpad to win the 2021 TMC Labs Unified Communications Innovation Award because of its continuous innovation. Its addition of AI and Voice Intelligence (Vi™) gives any company the ability to have leading-edge features and allowing businesses to become more knowledgeable about and responsive to customer interactions. In addition, its collaboration additions have made pandemic-era work-from-home more productive and efficient."

The TMC Labs Innovation Award is selected by the distinguished engineers at TMC Labs and honors products that have demonstrated innovation, unique features, and noteworthy developments toward improving communications technology.

“Dialpad has displayed its commitment to quality and innovation in the development of the unified communications industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “I look forward to more innovation from Dialpad and their continued effort toward improving the future of the UC industry.”

The 2021 TMC Labs Innovation Award winners will be featured on INTERNET TELEPHONY online.

