Dialpad Provides Turnkey Communications Solutions for WeWork Members, Enabling Hybrid Work Worldwide

Unparalleled combination of global locations from WeWork and powerful cloud communications solutions from Dialpad create the ideal foundation for hybrid work

Dialpad, Inc. and WeWork are reshaping the future of work through the combination of cloud communications and flexible workspace solutions. WeWork utilizes Dialpad as its exclusive communications tool for all team members through a softphone functionality or easy-to-use mobile phone application. Dialpad technology is also available to WeWork members in more than 800 locations, worldwide.

As the world begins to emerge from lockdown, businesses are reevaluating their fully remote work model to better address employee burnout, help people reconnect with coworkers and nurture communications and company culture. Many business leaders are actively designing a new corporate work style that fosters creativity and innovation by turning to a hybrid approach, where employees work from home on individual tasks and reconvene in-office for meetings, teamwork sessions and group projects. To meet this growing need, WeWork created the collaboration hub, a customizable workplace design that prioritizes flexibility, enhances teamwork, and stimulates creativity. The marriage of scalable cloud communications solutions and flexible workspaces enable Dialpad and WeWork to redefine the hybrid work model and expand rapidly, on a global scale.

“Flexibility and the power to scale services as business needs change is a core component of Dialpad and unique to our split cloud architecture,” said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad. “The agility of Dialpad’s cloud communications platform allows companies to remain ahead of business trends, pursue aggressive growth plans and, when combined with forward-thinking organizations like WeWork, remake the business office landscape.”

As the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, Dialpad is a complete, modern communications platform built on a split cloud architecture for unmatched security, reliability, and flexibility. Simple to deploy, available on any device and backed up with Voice Intelligence to create a searchable archive of every call, Dialpad improves communication between employees, customers, and business partners working from anywhere. Dialpad’s cloud-native communications platform is the one place for a truly unified Communications as a Service (TruCaaS) experience. With a TruCaaS solution delivered through a single pane of glass, and customer engagement all on one unified, aesthetically cohesive platform with AI at its core, Dialpad helps customers simplify business communications.

“Partnering with Dialpad was a natural fit for us on many levels,” said Elton Kwok, Territory Vice President of California, WeWork. “Not only is Dialpad enabling companies around the world to work from anywhere through leading AI cloud communications solutions, but they are also providing that same flexibility to their employees by leveraging collaboration hubs throughout the Bay Area to enable hybrid work. We are thrilled to be able to support Dialpad with flexible turn-key space solutions for their expanding needs globally.”

WeWork, the leading flexible space provider, recognizes the growing demand for optionality and convenience. WeWork has accelerated its focus on leveraging technology to take flexibility to the next level. In 2020, WeWork digitized its real estate portfolio with the release of its WeWork On Demand and WeWork All Access products, enabling members to choose when, where, and how they work. Dialpad is a WeWork member with six locations around the world including London, Sydney, Tokyo, and three offices in California.

“Dialpad allows people to work from anywhere, at any time on any device, while WeWork allows people to effectively work from hundreds of locations around the world,” continued Walker. “WeWork is the physical embodiment of the future of work, Dialpad is the digital embodiment of the future of work.”

Additional Resources

Hear how Dialpad is working with WeWork to change The Future of the Workplace

Learn why Dialpad is a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide UCaaS Service Providers for SMB and Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessments

Discover how Dialpad utilizes AI to unify UCaaS and CCaaS

WeWork recently launched All Access, with All Access members have unparalleled flexibility with access to WeWork’s more than 800 global locations and the option to choose a space that might be closer to their home or simply more convenient

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for talk, messaging, meetings and contact center in one beautiful app. Dialpad’s platform delivers AI across every employee and customer experience through real-time transcriptions, live agent coaching and sentiment analysis. More than 73,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses, including Domo, Motorola Solutions, Netflix, Splunk, Stripe, T-Mobile, Twitter, Uber and WeWork use Dialpad to connect and collaborate. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp., T-Mobile Ventures and Work-Bench. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

About WeWork

WeWork was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since opening our first location in New York City, we’ve grown into a global flexible space provider committed to delivering technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces, and unmatched community experiences. Today, we're constantly reimagining how the workplace can help everyone, from freelancers to Fortune 500s, be more motivated, productive, and connected. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210826005095/en/