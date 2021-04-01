Dialpad Receives 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award

Dialpad Contact Center honored for exceptional innovation and commitment to improving the customer experience

Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Dialpad Contact Center as a 2021 CUSTOMER magazine Voice Technology Excellence Award winner.

Built on the cloud, Dialpad Contact Center gets SMB, mid-size and enterprise businesses’ call centers up and running in a matter of moments without any net-new hardware purchases. With Dialpad Contact Center, agents, managers and supervisors have a single platform to engage and resolve customer inquiries from anywhere in the world. In addition to providing the features, tools and support needed to operate a modern call center smoothly from a single application, across every device, Dialpad Contact Center leverages the company’s proprietary, industry-leading real-time Voice Intelligence (Vi™) engine to improve the value of every call. Vi captures and analyzes each conversation, including tracking customer sentiment, providing coaching and giving suggestions to questions — all in real-time.

“Dialpad’s Voice Intelligence provides users with instant insights, helping them make smarter decisions during each and every call center interaction. Customers like Education First and ShipEx have seen enhanced productivity and shorter onboarding time for agents with the help of Vi,” said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad. “Vi makes every agent a ‘super-agent’ by automatically pulling up real-time assist cards with relevant information when questions are asked during calls. We’re thrilled this innovative voice technology has been recognized by TMC.”

The CUSTOMER Voice Technology Excellence Awards recognize vendors that are emerging as the true leaders in this evolving Voice Technology trend. The winning solutions provide speech and analytics engines, IVR and self-service solutions including chatbots, headphones, voice-activated applications and services that maximize on NLP, NLU, NLG, AI and more.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Dialpad with a Voice Technology Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, chief executive officer, TMC. “Its Dialpad Contact Center solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Dialpad in 2021 and beyond.”

