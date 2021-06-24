Dialpad Wins Overall Remote Tech Solution of the Year From RemoteTech Breakthrough

RemoteTech Breakthrough recognizes Dialpad’s Innovation in Global Remote Technology

Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced it has been awarded the Overall Remote Tech Solution of the Year presented by RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization. The award recognizes the world’s best technology companies, products and services that empower remote work around the globe.

Because of its cloud-native architecture, Dialpad was well-positioned to help companies who underwent rapid digital transformation brought on by the pandemic. Due to the company’s ability to seamlessly scale its UCaaS and CCaaS platform, customers have been able to establish distributed workforces in a matter of minutes. Dialpad’s calling, conferencing and contact center platform has helped thousands of companies transition to remote work without losing a day of productivity.

“Forward-thinking businesses are leading the hybrid work evolution because of their smart investments in AI-powered unified communication,” said Craig Walker, CEO and founder of Dialpad. “By committing to the cloud and to the hybrid work model, these companies are future-proofing their businesses and by providing flexibility and empowering their employees to work for any device anywhere in the world.”

According to Pew Research in December 2020, 20% of employed adults whose jobs could be done from home were already teleworking before the pandemic. Additionally, more than 70% are currently working from home and more than half prefer to continue teleworking after the pandemic subsides. As remote work is now part of the new normal, companies are relying on flexible and reliable cloud solutions like Dialpad to maintain and improve productivity and collaboration as they continue to Work From Anywhere™.

About Remote Tech Breakthrough

Remote Tech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global market intelligence and recognition platform for today's most competitive categories of technology. Founded in 2014, Tech Breakthrough creates market intelligence and industry recognition programs for companies ranging from Fortune 500 to early-stage startups in today's most competitive technology sectors. Tech Breakthrough has worked with companies, including Intel, Cisco, Sprint, American Express, HP, Comcast, Philips, PayPal, Dell and other leading technology industry titans, as well as many of the leading startup companies in the world. The mission of the Remote Tech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work and success of companies, technologies and products in the larger field of remote technology.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the leading cloud communications platform for AI-powered calling, conferencing and contact centers. Dialpad's proprietary, real-time Artificial Intelligence engine, Voice Intelligence (Vi™), helps businesses make smarter decisions by giving real-time insights on every call. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale. Today, more than 73,000 of the world’s most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google Workspace, Hubspot, Microsoft Office 365, Salesforce, Zendesk and others to allow every user to be more productive. Customers include Twitter, WeWork, Uber, Stripe, Netflix, Motorola Solutions, Splunk and Domo. Dialpad is backed by the world’s leading investors including Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, OMERS Growth Equity, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, SoftBank Corp. and Work-Bench. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and to request a demo.

