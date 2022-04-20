Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Diamond miner De Beers returns to Angola after ten-year absence

04/20/2022 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A truck drives amongst workings at the De Beers Voorspoed Diamond mine near Kroonstad

LUANDA (Reuters) -Diamond miner De Beers has signed two mineral investment contracts with the Angolan government, the Anglo American subsidiary said on Wednesday, in a return to the southern African country it left in 2012.

The contracts, for licence areas in the northeast, are for 35 years and give De Beers the rights to explore and mine, through two new joint ventures with Angola's state diamond company Endiama.

De Beers will hold 90% of the new joint ventures and Endiama will hold 10% initially but can increase its equity share over time, Angola's oil and natural resources minister Diamantino Azevedo said at a ceremony in the capital, Luanda.

"De Beers' return to Angola marks an important moment for the country and for the global mining sector," Azevedo said.

De Beers previously explored for diamonds in Angola between 2005 and 2012 but concluded that a stand-alone deposit in the area was not economic and relinquished its concession.

Angola was the seventh biggest producer of rough diamonds in the world in 2020, according to Kimberley Process statistics. Western sanctions on the world's biggest diamond producer, Russia, could boost demand for alternative sources of diamonds.

De Beers expects to start exploration activities in the licences this year, pending regulatory approvals. The company announced in December last year that it had applied to conduct exploration activities in the country.

"Angola has worked hard in recent years to create a stable and attractive investment environment and we are pleased to be returning to active exploration in the country," De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said in a statement.

In a sign of commitment to greater transparency, earlier this month Angola applied to join the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, a body through which countries report publicly on government revenues from mining and oil.

(Reporting by Miguel Gomes in Luanda and Helen Reid in Johannesburg, Editing by Louise Heavens, Edmund Blair and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aDiamond miner De Beers returns to Angola after ten-year absence
RE
10:36aIntruder shot by Secret Service near Peruvian diplomatic residence
RE
10:35aShell says aims to hit carbon reduction goals regardless of others
RE
10:30aDiamond miner De Beers returns to Angola after ten-year absence
RE
10:25aZelenskiy, Navalny voice support for France's Macron in Sunday election
RE
10:24aCommodity broker Marex may revisit IPO when markets stabilize
RE
10:24aCanada CPI Accelerates to 6.7% in March -- Update
DJ
10:19aIMF's Georgieva says China should stimulate consumption as lockdowns mount
RE
10:19aNo surrender in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires; refugees top 5 million
RE
10:17aNo surrender in Mariupol as Russian deadline expires; refugees top 5 million
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Netflix rocked by subscriber loss, may offer cheaper ad-supported plans
2Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Booking, Meta, Netflix, Snap...
3Musk tweets cryptic phrase days after Twitter takeover offer
4Gains in stocks capped by rise in real yields, Netflix disappoints
5Nasdaq leads Wall Street higher as yields retreat

HOT NEWS