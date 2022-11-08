Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Diamondback Energy sees U.S. shale oil gains slowing, costs rising

11/08/2022 | 09:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: Travis Stice, the CEO of Diamondback Energy, poses for a portrait at Diamondback Energy's headquarters in Midland

(Reuters) - Oil producer Diamondback Energy said the U.S. shale industry will struggle to continue to expand production at the current pace, with costs of new shale wells likely rising.

The aging of oil and gas wells, supply chain bottlenecks and investor focus on shareholder returns have led to slowing U.S. oil output gains, Diamondback Chief Executive Officer Travis Stice told investors on Tuesday during an earnings call.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

By Liz Hampton


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.25% 97.67 Delayed Quote.26.55%
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. -1.22% 161.67 Delayed Quote.51.59%
WTI -0.62% 91.364 Delayed Quote.20.33%
