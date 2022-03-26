Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Diana musical and 'Space Jam' snag the most Razzie awards

03/26/2022 | 12:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Space Jam: A New Legacy film premiere in L.A.

(Reuters) - A musical about Diana, the late Princess of Wales, and a remake of the semi-animated "Space Jam" starring LeBron James took home the most Razzies, the awards that skewer the year's lamest films on the eve of the big Oscar ceremony.

The Razzies announced the winners ahead of Sunday's Academy Awards, handing out five prizes to "Diana: The Musical," the film version of a Broadway production that closed in December after just 33 regular performances.

After its ignominious demise on stage, the film version snagged Razzies for worst picture, worst actress for Jeanna deWaal in the title role, worst supporting actress for Judy Kaye, and worst director for Christopher Ashley.

The Diana duo of Joe DiPietro and David Bryan claimed worst screenplay for what the Razzies called "some of the year's most ridiculed dialogue and lyrics, including rhyming 'Camilla' with both 'Manilla' and 'Godzilla,'" the Razzies said in a statement announcing the winners.

"Space Jam: A New Legacy" won three Razzies: worst actor for LeBron James, worst rip-off or sequel, and worst screen couple for James combined with any of the cartoon characters.

The movie put the NBA star, shot in live action, in a cosmic basketball game with Looney Tunes characters, remaking the 1996 original with Michael Jordan.

As usual, the Razzies ridiculed a former Oscar winner, naming Jared Leto worst supporting actor for his over-the-top performance as Paolo in "House of Gucci."

The Razzies gave Bruce Willis his own special category, nominating him eight times for "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie," in eight forgettable films. The one called "Cosmic Sin" took the prize.

Four-time Razzie winner Will Smith received the only true honor, the redeemer award, for his role in "King Richard," for which Smith is also nominated for a best actor Oscar.

The Razzies, the self-described "ugly cousin to the Oscars," started in 1980 as the Golden Raspberry Awards, created by UCLA film school graduates and film industry veterans John J.B. Wilson and Mo Murphy.

More than 1,100 Razzie members from across the United States and about two dozen other countries vote on the awards, according to the Razzie website.

(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Daniel Trotta


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47aFoo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died
RE
12:36aAs Ukraine forces counter near Kyiv, Russia scales back goals
RE
12:23aIran says Durra gas field is a joint Iran-Kuwait-Saudi field
RE
12:23aIran says durra gas field is joint between iran, kuwait, saudi a…
RE
12:21aDiana musical and 'Space Jam' snag the most Razzie awards
RE
12:06a'GREAT CONCERN' OVER CHINA-SOLOMON ISLANDS DEAL : Australia PM
RE
12:02a'GREAT CONCERN' OVER CHINA-SOLOMON ISLANDS DEAL : Australia PM
RE
03/25Western sanctions won't sway Kremlin, says Russia's former president Medvedev
RE
03/25Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tension first
RE
03/25Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tension first
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tensio..
2BANXICO GOVERNOR RODRIGUEZ SAYS IF RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS HAS BI…
3Chinese minister seeks normal India ties, Delhi says ease border tensio..
4'We have nothing but grief' says father of plane crash victim
5Iran says Durra gas field is a joint Iran-Kuwait-Saudi field

HOT NEWS