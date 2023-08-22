STORY: Shares of Dick's Sporting Goods lost as much as a quarter of their value after the retailer posted a drop in profits and slashed its earnings outlook.

The footwear giant said in its earnings report on Tuesday that second-quarter profit was hit by retail theft - or, as it's known in the business, "inventory shrink."

While Dick's Sporting Goods did not specify whether the theft was organized retail crime, the company is one of several, including Target, that has seen profits and margins suffer due to inventory shrink.

It's also among the many retailers that have been looking for ways to cut costs as margins are squeezed by soaring supply chain and labor expenses.

The company on Monday cut jobs at its customer support center and said it would incur a severance pay expense of around $20 million in the current quarter.

Shares of the retailer, which were on track for their worst day ever on Tuesday, dragged down shares of its rivals including Foot Locker, Lululemon Athletica and Under Armour.