Dallas, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you have what it takes to be the opening band at the Dickey’s 80th Anniversary Party in Dallas, Texas at The Rustic on October 28, 2021? If you're a first responder and play in a band, we want you to apply!

The Dickey Foundation helps protect first responders by providing life-saving equipment and overall support for law enforcement, firefighters, EMS and other first responders. Dickey’s 80th Anniversary Party is raising funds to support The Dickey Foundation and local first responders. What better way to show gratitude by inviting first responder musicians to open the festivities?

“The 80th Anniversary Party celebrates those who put their lives on the front lines for us every day, plus eight decades of family and Legit. Texas. Barbecue. of course!” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Established in 2016, The Dickey Foundation helps provide the resources firefighters and police officers need to serve and protect the public. The Foundation has donated more than $200,000 in lifesaving equipment and tools to departments across the country. “While The Dickey Foundation is a national organization, our impact is intensely local,” says Betsy Orton, Executive Director of The Dickey Foundation. “We hope to spotlight local first responders with this opportunity. This Anniversary party supports the Foundation, and we hope to have a lot of bands vying to be part of this special event.”

Interested in serving as the opening band for Dickey’s 80th Anniversary party?

Any band with at least one member who is a first responder (defined as law enforcement, fire department or EMS) active or retired is eligible to apply. The winning band not only will open the party with a 30-minute set, but also will receive a stipend of $1,000.

To apply, first visit the Dickey’s website for the rules and regulations then send a video link to our email communications@dickeys.com or post your video link to our Facebook page. Video links can be from YouTube, Vimeo, or Instagram.

The winning band will be selected by a panel of Dickey’s employees.

Applications will be accepted now until June 30th, 2021. A winner will be announced via Facebook on or before July 15th, 2021. Official rules at www.dickeys.com/band

Christine Bachman Dickey's Barbecue Pit 469-580-0459 cbachman@dickeys.com