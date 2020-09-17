Dickey's Barbecue Beans Arrive At Texas Aldi Grocery Stores

Dallas, TX, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit recently inked a new deal with Aldi to be the exclusive barbecue bean provider in 150 of their Texas grocery locations.

With this partnership, Dickey’s brings the total number of grocery locations selling Dickey’s barbecue beans up to nearly 3,000 and brings their total number of grocery chain partnerships up to 19, a number that is double what it was a year prior.

“We are committed to serving only the highest-quality products and we’re proud to partner with Aldi to bring our authentic and delicious barbecue beans to more folks right here in Texas,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group.

Dickey’s variety of authentic, Texas-style barbecue beans is up 104% in sales year to date and is their fastest growing product line of 2020.

The brand synonymous for serving slow-smoked barbecue since 1941 also offers a wide collection of meats, sides, desserts in addition to spices, rubs and sauces for fans and everyday pit masters to enjoy at home. Fans can find their Dickey’s barbecue favorites online on athome.dickeys.com or one of the nearly 3,000 participating retailers.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world's largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey.

