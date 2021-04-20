Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Drives Impressive Franchise Development in Q1

04/20/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world’s largest barbecue restaurant franchise, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to spur tremendous growth across the globe with a successful franchise development performance in Q1.

Throughout the first quarter, the Texas-style barbecue brand signed 67 franchise agreements to its pipeline throughout Colorado, Florida, Texas, Washington, California, Tennessee, Arizona, Michigan, Montana and Oklahoma. Among the deals, existing franchisees in Cincinnati, Ohio and Southern California signed on to further expand their Dickey’s portfolio.

Along with executing several development deals, the family-owned franchise opened 60 new locations across 13 states in Q1. Additionally, Dickey’s celebrated the revitalization of its non-traditional franchise model when its 95th convenience store location opened in Carrollton, Texas.

“With 80 years of operation under our belt, Dickey’s continues to show why we’re the largest barbecue franchise in the world,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Interest among new and existing franchisees is remaining at an all-time high because we’ve been proving that we’re an innovative brand with staying power for the past eight decades. We had an incredible development performance this quarter, and we look forward to carrying this strong momentum into the rest of 2021.”

To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

 

# # #

Attachment


Lauren Lumbley
Dickey's Barbecue Pit 
2145586730
llumbley@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:46aBE  : Annual General Meeting 2021
AQ
09:46aSELENA FM S A  : Group committed to sustainable construction
PU
09:46aKROGER  : Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Momentum in 2020
PR
09:46aPANTHEON RESOURCES  : Talitha #A, Baker Hughes AHS VAS Report
PU
09:46aINTELLICENTRICS GLOBAL  : Voluntary announcement - partial redemption of promissory notes
PU
09:46aSHW AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09:45aCatapult Learning Offers Turnkey Summer Journey Program to Combat Learning Loss for Students
GL
09:45aBrazil Minerals Begins Drilling Iron Project in Top Mining District
NE
09:44aPVA TEPLA  : Non Financial Group Report 2020
PU
09:44aSILTRONIC  : raises forecast for financial year 2021
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Europe stocks ease from record highs as tobacco firms weigh
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, ..
3Texas police to demand Tesla crash data as Musk denies Autopilot use
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Barclays
5DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Deutsche Telekom invests in blockchain payments platform Celo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ