Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Barbecue Pit Salutes Nation's Heroes with Food Donations and Special Offer this Veterans Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/05/2020 | 05:29pm EST

Dallas, TX, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ever since Travis Dickey founded Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in 1941 after serving in World War I, honoring Veterans has been ingrained in the world’s largest barbecue concept’s core.

That’s why Dickey’s is celebrating those who protect and serve our country all next week. From Nov. 9-15, when guests make a purchase through dickeys.com or the Dickey’s App, they will have the option to add one, five or 10 Pulled Pork Classic Sandwiches to be delivered to local Veteran organizations. Additionally, the Dickey family has pledged to match every sandwich donated to double the efforts to feed Veterans.

For added support, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Veterans can visit their local participating Dickey’s in-store to receive a free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich with a military ID or valid proof of service.

“Dickey’s roots date back to Veteran Travis Dickey starting our family business,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “So we’re extremely passionate about giving back and supporting Veterans however we can. This Veterans Day, we’re celebrating by donating food and giving away a free sandwich to the brave men and women who defend our freedom.”

The Texas-style barbecue brand also offers various ongoing discounts for Veterans. They can receive 25% off Dickey’s initial franchise fee for their first store, and Veterans and active military personnel get 10% off their in-store orders daily at participating locations.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Franchise on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

 

# # #

Attachment 

Greer Martin
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
9729713898
gmartin@dickeys.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pFLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pVIAV SOLUTIONS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:57pREALPAGE : IR Fact Sheet Q3 2020
PU
05:57pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO DO PARANÁ SANEPAR : Notice to the Market - 3Q20 Financial Statements Postponement Disclosure
PU
05:57pBETTERWARE REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS : Net sales increased 199% and ebitda increased 234%
PU
05:57pCOLONY CREDIT REAL ESTATE : Investor Presentation – November 2020
PU
05:57pFLAGSTAR BANCORP, INC. : Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock
PR
05:57pMacquarie Group's 1st Half Profit Falls 32% on Pandemic Impacts -- Update
DJ
05:56pSP PLUS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:56pFIRM CAPITAL MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Announces Q3/2020 Results and Board of Directors Changes
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures rise as U.S. election suggests less regulatory risk
2Wall Street rallies on bets for divided U.S. Congress, Fed holds steady
3EISAI CO., LTD. : Biogen Alzheimer's drug closer to approval with U.S. FDA staff backing, shares jump 40%
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : COVID vaccine deliveries on ice as AstraZeneca awaits trial data
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : 3Q Net Profit Almost Halved, Missed Market Views; to Cut Around 1,000 Jobs -- U..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group