Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dickey's Propels Significant International Growth in Q2

07/23/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dallas, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world’s largest barbecue concept, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is continuing to bring its slow-smoked meats and savory sides to more markets around the globe.

 

Dickey’s opened 63 locations in Q2 alone, three of which were overseas throughout Singapore, Japan and Yas Mall in United Arab Emirates, bringing the brand’s international location total to six.

 

In July, as part of Dickey’s international expansion strategy, the barbecue franchise promoted Jim Perkins to executive vice president of international sales and support to build out the company’s global identity, structure and culture. The Texas-style barbecue brand expects to open three additional international locations in the third quarter.

 

Along with making impressive international strides in Q2, Dickey’s Restaurant Brands – Wing Boss and Big Deal Burger – increased the number of locations they’re operated out of by 24%, and Wing Boss is set to make its standalone brick-and-mortar debut in September. The average unit volume for both virtual brands continues to surge monthly with sales increasing 315% from March to June.

 

“There is undoubtedly a demand for Dickey’s Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ overseas,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Our notable Q2 performance proved that. And it’s not just Dickey’s that’s seeing successful results – our virtual brands are keeping up the same fast pace. Dickey’s Restaurant Brands has much to look forward to in the next quarter and beyond.”

 

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

 

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

Attachment 


Chrissy Bachman
Dickey's Barbecue Pit 
972-248-9899
cbachman@dickeys.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:58pNEXI S P A : Essential information (the “essential information”) pursuant to art. 122 of the legislative decree 24 February 1998, n. 58 (the “cfa”) and 130-131 of the regulation n. 11971 adopted by CONSOB on 14 may 1999 (the “issuers' regulation”)
PU
12:58pMEET THE SPLUNKTERN : Andy Bao
PU
12:58pGET STARTED WITH SPLUNK FOR SECURITY : Splunk Security Essentials
PU
12:58pAT&T : Celebrate The 31st Anniversary of ADA with AT&T Accessibility!
PU
12:58pINTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS : IHG Hotels & Resorts sets its sights on Austin for Atwell Suites brand
PU
12:58pBNP PARIBAS : Looking beyond the peak in growth
PU
12:58pBLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12:56pOil steadies on forecasts for tight supplies
RE
12:56pCLARIFICATION : Bribery Investigation-Ohio story
AQ
12:56pVodafone plans to launch additional share buy-back programmes this month
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
3VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS