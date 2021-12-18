Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Did You Acquire (AQST) Before December 2, 2019? Should Aquestive Therapeutics Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

12/18/2021 | 10:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) against certain of its officers and directors.

Earlier this year, a class action complaint was filed against Aquestive Therapeutics. According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) data included in the Libervant Buccal Film for the management of seizure clusters ("Libervant") New Drug Application ("NDA") submission showed a lower drug exposure level than desired for certain weight groups; (2) the foregoing significantly decreased the Libervant NDA's approval prospects; (3) as a result, it was foreseeable that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") would not approve the Libervant NDA in its current form; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Aquestive Therapeutics holding shares before December 2, 2019, you may have standing to hold Aquestive Therapeutics from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, if you have owned shares since before December 2, 2019, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com 

[Click here to join this action]



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:38aGreece plans more relief for homes and businesses hit by energy costs
RE
11:20aQALAA E : 3Q2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11:20aQALAA E : 2Q2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11:09aDid You Purchase Stock Between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021? Johnson Fistel Investigates Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on Behalf of Investors for Insider Trading
PR
10:39aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Alerts Novavax (NVAX) Investors Jan. 11th Deadline in Securities Class Action, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys
GL
10:30aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
GL
10:28aDarden Restaurants CEO to retire in May; insider promoted
AQ
10:27aFoxconn India factory workers hospitalised after food poisoning
RE
10:26aHAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Oak Street Health (OSH) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations
GL
10:21aDid You Acquire (AQST) Before December 2, 2019? Should Aquestive Therapeutics Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
2China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
3Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
4Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15
5Cricket-Starc and Lyon wreck England, Australia sniff victory

HOT NEWS