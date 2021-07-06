Log in
Didi Global Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

07/06/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Didi Global Inc. (“Didi” or the, “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation concerns whether Didi misled investors regarding the Company’s compliance with privacy laws. Didi operates a major Beijing-based ride-hailing company known as Didi Chuxing. On July 2, 2021, China's internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), announced that it had launched a cybersecurity review of the Didi, accusing the Company of illegally collecting user data. The regulator also ordered that the app be removed from Apple's App Store. Didi will not be able to accept new client registrations until the investigation is complete. On this news, Didi shares declined sharply during intraday trading on July 6, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
HOT NEWS