Didi app suspended in China over data protection

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace
administration said on Sunday it had ordered smartphone app
stores to stop offering the ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's
app after finding that Didi had illegally collected
users' personal data.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its
social media feed that it had ordered Didi to make changes to
comply with Chinese data protection rules. It did not specify
the nature of Didi's violation.
Didi responded by saying it had stopped registering new
users and would remove its app from app stores. It said it would
make changes to comply with rules and protect users' rights.
A notice on Didi's China app showed it had updated its user
information and data privacy policy on June 29, the day before
its New York Stock Exchange debut.
Didi did not immediately respond to a request to explain why
it had updated the policy that day.
Didi debuted in New York on Wednesday, following a $4.4
billion initial public offering (IPO).
Didi was valued at $67.5 billion in the IPO, well down from
the $100 billion it had hoped for, which potential investors had
resisted.
Redex Research director Kirk Boodry, who publishes on
Smartkarma, said CAC's move appeared aggressive, but that Didi
had anyway been banned from adding new users during a review of
its cybersecurity.
"It indicates the process could take a while, but they have
a large installed base so near-term impact (is) likely muted for
now."
INVESTIGATION
Didi's app was still working in China for people who had
already downloaded it. It offers over 20 million rides in China
every day, on average
CAC on Friday announced an investigation into Didi to
protect "national security and the public interest", prompting a
5.3% fall in its share price to $15.53.
The stock was sold at $14 in the IPO - the top of the
flagged range.
Chinese regulators have tightened data collection rules for
major tech firms in recent years.
Didi, which offers services in China and more than 15 other
markets, gathers vast amounts of real-time mobility data every
day. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving
technologies and traffic analysis.
Founded by Will Cheng in 2012, the company has already been
subject to regulatory probes in China over safety and its
operating licence.
Didi had set out relevant Chinese regulations in its IPO
prospectus and said: "We follow strict procedures in collecting,
transmitting, storing and using user data pursuant to our data
security and privacy policies."
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe, Scott Murdoch in Hong
Kong; Editing by Kevin Liffey)