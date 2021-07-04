Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Didi app suspended in China over data protection

07/04/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace administration said on Sunday it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc's app after finding that Didi had illegally collected users' personal data.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on its social media feed that it had ordered Didi to make changes to comply with Chinese data protection rules. It did not specify the nature of Didi's violation.

Didi responded by saying it had stopped registering new users and would remove its app from app stores. It said it would make changes to comply with rules and protect users' rights.

A notice on Didi's China app showed it had updated its user information and data privacy policy on June 29, the day before its New York Stock Exchange debut.

Didi did not immediately respond to a request to explain why it had updated the policy that day.

Didi debuted in New York on Wednesday, following a $4.4 billion initial public offering (IPO).

Didi was valued at $67.5 billion in the IPO, well down from the $100 billion it had hoped for, which potential investors had resisted.

Redex Research director Kirk Boodry, who publishes on Smartkarma, said CAC's move appeared aggressive, but that Didi had anyway been banned from adding new users during a review of its cybersecurity.

"It indicates the process could take a while, but they have a large installed base so near-term impact (is) likely muted for now."

INVESTIGATION

Didi's app was still working in China for people who had already downloaded it. It offers over 20 million rides in China every day, on average

CAC on Friday announced an investigation into Didi to protect "national security and the public interest", prompting a 5.3% fall in its share price to $15.53.

The stock was sold at $14 in the IPO - the top of the flagged range.

Chinese regulators have tightened data collection rules for major tech firms in recent years.

Didi, which offers services in China and more than 15 other markets, gathers vast amounts of real-time mobility data every day. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving technologies and traffic analysis.

Founded by Will Cheng in 2012, the company has already been subject to regulatory probes in China over safety and its operating licence.

Didi had set out relevant Chinese regulations in its IPO prospectus and said: "We follow strict procedures in collecting, transmitting, storing and using user data pursuant to our data security and privacy policies."

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe, Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:25aDraft shows EU to propose aviation fuel tax in green policy push
RE
10:20aProposal set to be unveiled on july 14. eu tax changes need unanimous approval from member states
RE
10:20aGreen aviation fuels including renewable hydrogen, advanced biofuels would not face eu tax rate for ten years from 2023 - draft document
RE
10:20aProposal would end aviation fuel's exemption from eu minimum tax rates - draft document
RE
10:20aEuropean commission to propose ten-year phase-in of eu aviation fuel tax from 2023 - draft document
RE
10:20aEuropean commission to propose minimum eu tax rate for aviation fuels used for flights within eu - draft document
RE
10:16aDidi app suspended in China over data protection
RE
09:20aHow excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets
RE
09:20aWhat's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram
RE
09:20aJEFF BEZOS : What's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors eye high-dividend stocks as Treasury yields languish
2What's next for Amazon's Bezos? Look at his Instagram
3How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets
4VITASOY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMIT : VITASOY INTERNATIONAL : Hong Kong drinks company Vitasoy faces China ne..
5Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses -sources

HOT NEWS