Didi plans Hong Kong listing soon, New York delisting by June 2022 -source

12/03/2021 | 12:44am EST
HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's Didi Global is planning to proceed with a Hong Kong listing soon before embarking on a delisting from New York, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Didi aims to complete a dual primary listing in Hong Kong in the next three months, and under pressure from Beijing delist from New York by June 2022, said one of the sources.

The sources were not authorised to talk to media and declined to be identified.

Didi did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Julie Zhu, Kane Wu and Cheng Leng; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2021
