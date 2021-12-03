Didi plans Hong Kong listing soon, New York delisting by June 2022 -source

HONG KONG, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's Didi Global is
planning to proceed with a Hong Kong listing soon before
embarking on a delisting from New York, sources with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
Didi aims to complete a dual primary listing in Hong Kong in
the next three months, and under pressure from Beijing delist
from New York by June 2022, said one of the sources.
The sources were not authorised to talk to media and
declined to be identified.
Didi did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for
comment.
