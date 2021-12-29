Didi quarterly revenue falls after regulatory crackdown hits business

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing firm Didi Global
on Wednesday reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter
revenue as its Chinese mobility business took a hit from
regulatory crackdown.
After the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange
in June, Chinese authorities came down hard on Didi asking it to
take down its app from mobile app stores in China as the
Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) was investigating its
handling of customer data.
Revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 42.7
billion yuan ($6.71 billion) from 43.4 billion yuan a year
earlier.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 25.91
yuan.
($1 = 6.3680 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)