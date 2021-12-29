Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News Economy & Forex 
Economy Currencies & Forex

Didi quarterly revenue falls after regulatory crackdown hits business

12/29/2021 | 05:04pm EST
Sign of Chinese ride-hailing service Didi is seen on its headquarters in Beijing,

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing firm Didi Global on Wednesday reported a 1.7% decline in third-quarter revenue as its Chinese mobility business took a hit from regulatory crackdown.

After the company's listing on the New York Stock Exchange in June, Chinese authorities came down hard on Didi asking it to take down its app from mobile app stores in China as the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) was investigating its handling of customer data.

Revenue for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to 42.7 billion yuan ($6.71 billion) from 43.4 billion yuan a year earlier.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 25.91 yuan. ($1 = 6.3680 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIDI GLOBAL INC. -8.18% 4.94 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.37024 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
