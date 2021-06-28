Log in
Didi's $4 billion IPO order books to close Monday - sources

06/28/2021 | 01:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Didi headquarters in Beijing

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's biggest ride-sharing firm Didi Global Inc will close the investor order books for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $4 billion one day early on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The people could not be identified as the information is not yet public. Didi did not respond to a request for comment.

The books will close at 5pm in each region on Monday, the people said.

Didi set a price range of $13 to $14 per American Depositary Share (ADS), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, and said it would offer 288 million such shares in the IPO. At the top of the range, the deal will raise $4.03 billion.

An overallotment option could see the company sell an extra 43.2 million shares to raise up to an extra $605 million.

At the flagged price range, Didi would be worth $62.4 billion to $67.2 billion.

(This story corrects to add dropped word in the second paragraph, clarifying Didi did not respond)

(Reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
