Didi's $4 billion IPO order books to close Monday - sources

The people could not be identified as the information is not yet public. Didi did not respond to a request for comment.

The books will close at 5pm in each region on Monday, the people said.

Didi set a price range of $13 to $14 per American Depositary Share (ADS), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday, and said it would offer 288 million such shares in the IPO. At the top of the range, the deal will raise $4.03 billion.

An overallotment option could see the company sell an extra 43.2 million shares to raise up to an extra $605 million.

At the flagged price range, Didi would be worth $62.4 billion to $67.2 billion.

(This story corrects to add dropped word in the second paragraph, clarifying Didi did not respond)

