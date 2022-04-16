Didi sets shareholder meeting on May 23 to vote on U.S. delisting plans

April 16 (Reuters) - Didi Global Inc will hold an
extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on May 23 to vote on its
delisting plans in the United States, the Chinese ride-hailing
giant said in a statement on Saturday.
The company also said it will not apply to list its shares
on any other stock exchange before the delisting of its American
Depositary Shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) was
complete.
It added that it will continue to explore appropriate
measures that include exploring a potential listing on another
internationally recognized exchange, it said.
Didi announced in December that it would delist from the
NYSE and pursue a listing in Hong Kong after it ran foul of
Chinese regulators by pushing ahead with its $4.4 billion U.S.
IPO last year.
Chinese regulators had urged the firm to put its listing on
hold while a cybersecurity review of its data practices was
conducted, sources have told Reuters.
Days after it went ahead, the country's powerful cyberspace
watchdog ordered app stores to remove 25 mobile apps operated by
Didi and told the company to stop registering new users, citing
national security and the public interest.
China's securities regulator, in a statement noting Didi's
Saturday announcement, said the decision was one that the
company had made independently and had nothing to do with other
U.S.-listed Chinese stocks or ongoing efforts between Chinese
regulators and their U.S. counterparts to resolve an audit
dispute affecting U.S.-listed Chinese firms.
Didi's total revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021
fell to 40.8 billion yuan ($6.40 billion) from 46.7 billion yuan
a year earlier, the company said in a separate statement also
issued on Saturday.
($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru and Brenda Goh in
Shanghai, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Evans)