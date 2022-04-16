Didi sets shareholder meeting to vote on U.S. delisting plans

The Chinese ride-hailing firm also said it will not apply for listing of its shares on any other stock exchange before completion of delisting of its American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs")from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Chinese authorities have come down hard on Didi, after its NYSE listing in June last year, demanding it take down its app from mobile app stores while the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) investigated its handling of customer data.

Under pressure from Chinese regulators concerned about data security, Didi in December 2021 decided to delist from the U.S. and pursue a Hong Kong listing.

The company will continue to explore appropriate measures that include exploring potential listing on another internationally recognized exchange, it said.

Didi's total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 fell to 40.8 billion yuan($6.40 billion) from 46.7 billion yuan a year earlier.

($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)