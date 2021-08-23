Didi suspends UK launch plans amid China's crackdown on tech firms -Telegraph

Aug 23 (Reuters) - China's ride-hailing giant Didi Global
Inc has suspended its plans to launch in Britain and
continental Europe, The Telegraph reported on Monday, against
the backdrop of a regulatory backlash at home over data privacy.
Staff working on the planned launches have been told that
they face possible redundancy and Didi has stopped hiring in
Britain, pulling the launch plans for at least 12 months,
according to the report. (https://bit.ly/2WaN29Z)
The move comes on the heels of a more than a month-long
regulatory crackdown on China's massive internet sector, which
includes companies like Didi, for antitrust, customer data
privacy and other violations.
Beijing's regulators have removed its mobile app from app
stores amid a cybersecurity probe triggered by concerns about
user data leaving China.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
Didi listed its shares in New York in June after raising
$4.4 billion in an initial public offering (IPO), the biggest
stock sale by a Chinese company since the 2014 listing of
e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren
Daniel and Anil D'Silva)