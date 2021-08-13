Differentiated performance between domestic and inbound tourism

The tourist accommodation sector registered 1.4 million guests and 3.4 million overnight stays in June 2021, which compares with 476.7 thousand guests and 1.0 million overnight stays in June 2020. The levels reached in June 2021 were, however, lower than those observed in June 2019, with the number of guests and overnight stays having decreased by 50.1% and 52.6%, respectively. Compared with June 2019, overnight stays of residents decreased by 7.6% and those spent by non-residents declined by 72.0%.

The total revenue registered in the tourist accommodation establishments amounted to EUR 212.7 million and the revenue from accommodation was EUR 158.2 million. Compared with June 2019, total revenue decreased by 54.4% and revenue from accommodation declined by 55.4%. The average revenue per available room (RevPAR) was EUR 31.8 in June (EUR 20.5 in May). The average daily rate (ADR) amounted to EUR 87.4 in June (EUR 76.7 in May). In June 2019, RevPAR and ADR amounted to EUR 62.1 and EUR 97.6, respectively.

In the first six months of the year, the number of overnight stays declined by 21.3%, a result from rates of change of +23.7% regarding residents and -50.8% concerning non-residents. It should be noted that these rates of change are influenced by the fact that in the first two months of 2020 the impact of the pandemic has not yet been felt. Compared to the same period of 2019, overnight stays decreased by 73.4% (-42.3% in residents and -85.9% in non-residents). In this period, total revenue declined by 13.4% and revenue from accommodation decreased by 11.3% (-74.2% and -74.1% vis-à-vis the first half of 2019).

Between January and June 2021, considering the whole set of accommodation (tourist accommodation establishments, camping and holiday camps, and youth hostels), there were 3.9 million guests and 9.4 million overnight stays, corresponding to rates of change of -15.6% and -19.1%, respectively, in comparison with the same period in 2020.