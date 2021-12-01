Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent 11,185,523

Claims Related to Use of TSC with Radiotherapy and Chemotherapy for Treatment of Cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most, today announced that it has been granted United States Patent No. 11,185,523, “Use of Bipolar Trans Carotenoids With Chemotherapy and Radiotherapy for Treatment of Cancer,” by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This patent includes new claims related to methods of treating cancerous tumors by administering the Company’s lead product candidate, trans sodium crocetinate (“TSC”), in combination with radiation therapy and chemotherapy.



"We believe the issuance of this patent represents another important step in our development of TSC and provides us with additional intellectual property protection to support the design and execution of our recently announced clinical program to support the use of intravenously administered TSC as a treatment for hypoxic solid tumors," said Robert J. Cobuzzi, Jr., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Office of Diffusion.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to areas where it is needed most. Diffusion’s lead product candidate, TSC, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions, including hypoxic solid tumors. In November 2021, based on the preclinical and clinical data accumulated to date and the significant unmet medical need, Diffusion announced that its near-term focus will be the design and execution of a clinical program to support the use of intravenously administered TSC as a treatment for hypoxic solid tumors. For more information, please visit us at www.diffusionpharma.com.

