Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digi-Key Electronics : Announces Taoglas Custom RF Cable Builder

12/01/2020 | 11:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its offerings to include the Taoglas custom RF cable builder, which will allow customers to immediately create and order custom-tailored RF cable assemblies and jumpers.

After customers have completed their purchase, the bespoke goods will be assembled immediately by Taoglas and typically be shipped within 24 - 48 hours*. This expansion is part of Digi-Key's Marketplace initiative, broadening the world's largest selection of electronic components and making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.

With the Taoglas custom RF cable builder, Digi-Key customers will have the ability to create RF cables using any of the popular industry standard RF cables and connectors, with a customer specified length, with any connector orientation as a way to make a custom IoT cable assembly solution. The Taoglas RF Cable Builder offers a step-by-step intelligent web-based order form, allowing users to visualize the products as they are being constructed to ensure they are getting the exact solutions they need for their job. Customers will also be able to get instant pricing and add their custom RF cables directly to their cart, eliminating some of the pain typically associated with custom ordering.

"This is another step forward as we continue the journey to add more suppliers with configurable products to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Taoglas's step-by-step RF cable tool is an industry first and will help streamline the purchasing experience for Digi-Key's customers so that they can take their idea from concept to completion faster than ever before."

"We're delighted to launch our custom cable builder with our long-term partner Digi-Key, with full integration within their platform," said Dermot O'Shea, Co-CEO Taoglas. "This is an industry-first and will remove the complexity, potential for errors and lengthy process from ordering custom RF cable assemblies. The builder instantaneously gives you a part number and a price, and in addition, the goods will be shipped in as little as 24 hours. We're thrilled that it couldn't be easier for our customers to now create and order their custom-tailored RF cables."

Digi-Key's Marketplace offering allows engineers to access more product lines than ever before. With the addition of Taoglas' cable builder, customers can easily customize cables to meet their needs.

For more information about Taoglas and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contacts

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Emma Walsh
Taoglas
E: mediarelations@taoglas.com,
T: +353 (0)87 317 0897

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-electronics-announces-taoglas-custom-rf-cable-builder-301182791.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aOxford Finance Closes $60 Million Credit Facility with RxSight
BU
11:17aENI : reaches an agreement with its partners for the restart of the liquefied natural gas plant in Damietta, Egypt and for the amicable set...
PU
11:17aRACING TO CUT CARBON : Using wind propulsion to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping
PU
11:17aENTEQ UPSTREAM : presents interim results on Investor Meet video platform
PU
11:17aCALERES : Vionic Supports Dress for Success with a Charitable Partnership on Giving Tuesday
PR
11:17aHoliday Shoppers Take Advantage of Early, Thanksgiving Weekend Deals
PU
11:17aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Acquisition financing and equity raised for Valora at Homewood
PU
11:17aTransforming Customer Buying Journey in the automotive industry | Experts at Infiniti Research explain how it's done
BU
11:16aDelisting renewables company PNE would have a price, says top investor
RE
11:16aHUSQVARNA : is transforming commercial turf care with new 50 000 m robotic solution
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ