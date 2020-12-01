Digi-Key Electronics : Announces Taoglas Custom RF Cable Builder

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics , a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its offerings to include the Taoglas custom RF cable builder, which will allow customers to immediately create and order custom-tailored RF cable assemblies and jumpers.

After customers have completed their purchase, the bespoke goods will be assembled immediately by Taoglas and typically be shipped within 24 - 48 hours*. This expansion is part of Digi-Key's Marketplace initiative, broadening the world's largest selection of electronic components and making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.

With the Taoglas custom RF cable builder, Digi-Key customers will have the ability to create RF cables using any of the popular industry standard RF cables and connectors, with a customer specified length, with any connector orientation as a way to make a custom IoT cable assembly solution. The Taoglas RF Cable Builder offers a step-by-step intelligent web-based order form, allowing users to visualize the products as they are being constructed to ensure they are getting the exact solutions they need for their job. Customers will also be able to get instant pricing and add their custom RF cables directly to their cart, eliminating some of the pain typically associated with custom ordering.

"This is another step forward as we continue the journey to add more suppliers with configurable products to the Digi-Key Marketplace," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key. "Taoglas's step-by-step RF cable tool is an industry first and will help streamline the purchasing experience for Digi-Key's customers so that they can take their idea from concept to completion faster than ever before."

"We're delighted to launch our custom cable builder with our long-term partner Digi-Key, with full integration within their platform," said Dermot O'Shea, Co-CEO Taoglas. "This is an industry-first and will remove the complexity, potential for errors and lengthy process from ordering custom RF cable assemblies. The builder instantaneously gives you a part number and a price, and in addition, the goods will be shipped in as little as 24 hours. We're thrilled that it couldn't be easier for our customers to now create and order their custom-tailored RF cables."

Digi-Key's Marketplace offering allows engineers to access more product lines than ever before. With the addition of Taoglas' cable builder, customers can easily customize cables to meet their needs.

For more information about Taoglas and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website .

About Taoglas

Taoglas is a leading enabler of digital transformation using IoT from initial strategy definition to design, build, deployment and managed services. Our solutions combine high-performance antenna and RF design with advanced positioning, imaging, audio and artificial intelligence technologies for organizations solving critical problems using IoT. A nimble and efficient approach which mobilizes quickly makes Taoglas a trusted advisor helping customers regardless of where they are on their IoT journey. With world-class design, consultancy and engineering expertise, along with support and test centers globally, Taoglas delivers complex IoT solutions to market quickly and cost effectively. Taoglas has proven expertise globally across the transportation, connected healthcare, smart cities and smart building industries.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components , and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11.5 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,500 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

