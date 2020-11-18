Log in
Digi-Key Electronics : Introduces Refreshed Quote Manager Tool

11/18/2020 | 10:01am EST

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, the leading global electronic components distributor, announced that it has launched a refreshed Quote Manager tool for customers. Digi-Key's self-service tool allows customers to quickly and easily generate quotes with secure pricing, accessible from any device or location.

"The newly refreshed Quote Manager tool gives our customers a more consistent and easy-to-use experience," said Tom Treichel, senior director of global assigned accounts for Digi-Key. "We heard from our customers that they wanted access to all of our pricing, availability and quoting information instantly, and we're excited about this option for those who don't want to wait for an email or phone call to be returned. This tool allows our customers to receive the information they want instantly, and secure the pricing they receive for 30 days."

The recently refreshed Quote Manager tool allows any registered customer who is logged into the website the ability to generate an official Digi-Key quote for any project, component or BOM. Customers can upload and download lists, with PDF format available. Quote Manager also features the ability to secure pricing for 30 days on every item in the quote, and the downloadable quotes are sharable with colleagues and other collaborators. The tool is now available in all global languages and currencies.

"I love the new design for quotes," said Jennifer Priebe, test solutions engineering for IBM. "Digi-Key has the most user-friendly site I work with, especially for being able to create and email myself quotes."

Digi-Key offers the largest selection of electronic components in stock and available for immediate shipment, and with customers able to instantly procure secure quotes on these products, they will be able to receive quoted products that much faster with in-stock items arriving in 48 hours or less to most parts of the world.

To learn more about the Quote Manager tool, as well as other new customer self-service tools, please visit the Digi-Key Quote Self-Service page.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Editorial Contact

Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digi-key-electronics-introduces-refreshed-quote-manager-tool-301176081.html

SOURCE Digi-Key Electronics


© PRNewswire 2020
