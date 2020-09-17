Digi-Key Electronics : to Distribute NI Test and Measurement Products

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio to include certain NI software-connected test and measurement products. This initiative greatly expands Digi-Key's overall offerings in automated test.

Companies continue to face the challenge of getting quality products to market with shorter timelines. Engineers using Digi-Key's global distribution channel and next day shipping will now have quick access to tools they can use to provide them with high quality, repeatable test and measurement data that will help them accelerate the verification and production of their products. The ease of set up and configuration offered by NI's PC-based products frees up engineers' time so they can focus on driving greater impact in development.

"Connecting engineers to the right tools when and how they need them accelerates productivity," said Jim Ramsey, vice president of the Global Partner program at NI. "Offering our products through Digi-Key allows us to meet their customers where they are through the processes they're accustomed to and gives us new avenues to equip more engineers with the tools they need."

"We're very proud to be able to offer NI products to our customers," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "NI's automated test and measurement products will help our customers to advance their projects faster by helping them analyze the data from their systems in real time."

For more information about NI and to order from their product portfolio, including USB and PCI DAQ solutions, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 11 million components, with over 2.6 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

