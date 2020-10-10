Digiarty VideoProc Celebrates 2nd Anniversary and Offers 52% off Lifetime License Coupons

VideoProc from Digiarty Software, one of the world’s famous multimedia software developers, is celebrating its 2nd birthday joyously, looking back on 2 years of incredible innovation. The crew is delivering 52% off coupons to let customers take an extra discount off VideoProc lifetime license from the page: https://www.videoproc.com/buy.htm

The Birth of VideoProc

Digiarty Software Inc. was founded in 2006 and began with the debut of DVD Author software. The brand VideoProc was born when the new team spun off from the head company aiming at producing the handiest video processing software in October, 2018. The crew decided to create a piece of capable video editing software that also embraces all the killer features of the company’s existing programs.

Development and Vision

Two years seems to be a short time, but the software product has successfully developed into an easy to use, one-stop, 4K/8K-resolution-capable and full hardware accelerated video tool. It can meet various multimedia handling needs, including video editing, DVD ripping, video / audio conversion, downloads, compressing and recording. It has become the flagship of Digiarty Software, and the new favorite of vloggers.

VideoProc has reached 4.5 million active users in major European and American countries in the first three quarters 2020, which is 1.5 times of that the same period last year. It has been recommended by over 200 authorized tech websites, including Tech Radar, Tech Advisor, and Gizmodo.

“We never stop purchasing something newer and better. We have been digging into the most cutting-edge technologies, and wish to apply them all to our products,” says Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty and the dream-seeker. “For example, we implanted our unique Level-3 Hardware Acceleration in VideoProc V1.0 from the very beginning, and are going to support the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 as soon as possible. We keep pace with up to 8K Ultra High Definition, 3D, 360° VR videos, and will always support the new-generation codecs like VP9, AV1, ProRes, HEVC and upcoming VVC/H.266. Besides, we plan to add Artificial Intelligence and more advanced technologies in our upcoming products.”

But the fact is 2020 is a tough year full of disasters. Many people have to work at home, some even lose their jobs. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of unemployed persons in the United States is still 12.6 million in September as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and related shutdowns.

During the special times, people are spending more time on video platforms. Some create videos for fun while some for profit. Angie Tane, Market Manager of VideoProc says, “We want to do our bit, so we are here to make VideoProc affordable to more users during the period of our anniversary celebration. The software will help users cut, split, crop, combine, resize, subtitle, convert, download, record and adjust videos in the most effortless way.”

Pricing and Availability

Any customer can enjoy a promotion price and get an extra $5 off using the specific coupon provided during the anniversary sales period. That is to say, a user can enjoy free lifetime upgrade, technical supports and unlimited downloads to the up-to-date versions at only $37.95 (52% off the original price $78.90).

About Digiarty Software, Inc.

Digiarty Software, Inc., the developer of VideoProc, is a leading company in multimedia software industry. Founded in 2006, it has involved in various areas and extended its business scope to diversified fields. Video editor, video recorder, video converter, video downloader, DVD ripper, DVD copy and iPhone manager are representing functions of its users-favored products. This customer-oriented company has accumulated vast user base all over the world and evolved to be the prosperous company in the industry. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.videoproc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201010005016/en/