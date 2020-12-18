Digimind : Adds Qualtrics, Microsoft Teams, and Google Data Studio, Along With 2,000+ Apps to the Digimind : Marketplace

Digimind announces the availability of integrations with Qualtrics, Microsoft Teams, and Google Data Studio, as well as 2,000+ other apps in the Digimind Marketplace, thanks to its new Zapier connector. Digimind is the only global social listening and market intelligence platform offering this level of integration choices to its customers.

In 2018, Digimind launched its Marketplace with 25 out-of-the-box integrations, including Salesforce CRM, Microsoft SharePoint, Jive, and Tableau Software. Today, the Digimind Marketplace enters a new stage in its development, with the addition of Qualtrics, Microsoft Teams, Google Data Studio, and 2,000+ apps thanks to its new Zapier connector.

Data Enrichment with Voice-of-the-Customer (VoC)

To get a full understanding of the customer journey, and comprehensive consumer intelligence, global brands need to expand their market research to include unsolicited data, such as social data and search data, as well as socillicated data derived from surveys and consumer panels. Digimind can now connect with a variety of Voice-of-the-Customer (VoC) providers, including survey vendors (e.g. Qualtrics, SurveyMonkey, Google Forms), customer service (e.g. Zendesk, Freshdesk), live chat log providers (e.g. Drift, Intercom), and messaging apps (e.g. Facebook Messenger).

Data Enrichment with Field Intelligence

A comprehensive market and competitive intelligence practice not only includes online data sourcing from the web and social media, but also offline data sourcing like field intelligence. Digimind customers can now connect forms (e.g. Qualtrics, SurveyMonkey, Google Forms) and email inboxes (e.g. Microsoft Outlook, Gmail) to collect field intelligence and integrate it into their monitoring for further analysis.

Collaborative Work and Alerting

With the accelerated growth of remote work, online collaboration platforms like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Chat have gained a lot of traction in 2020. Businesses who want to leverage market, competitive and consumer intelligence throughout their organizations can connect Digimind to these collaborative work platforms. In addition, they can set up SMS alerting with platforms like MessageBird, ClickSend, and Twilio, to get instant notifications about important events.

Data Visualization and Reporting

The ability to compare social listening metrics with third-party analytics (e.g. website traffic, leads, sales) is key to generating data-driven insights. In addition to Tableau and Domo, Digimind customers can now export graphs to Google Data Studio, as well as mentions metrics to data visualization dashboards like Geckoboard, Cyfe, and Databox, for easier sharing and reporting.

