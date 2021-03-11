Digital Asset Custody Fintech Brane Capital Announces New President, former BNY Mellon Trust Co (Canada) President & CEO

OTTAWA, ON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading cryptocurrency custody provider, announced today that Jerome Dwight has joined its management team as President.

A qualified Chartered Account and Chartered Financial Analyst, Dwight was formerly CEO of Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian business, and Global Market Head at RBC, where he led the bank's international expansion of corporate and institutional global custody and wealth management services across the Americas and Europe.



"I'm excited to join Canada's most innovative blockchain company as we embark on a period of rapid growth," said Dwight. "Brane has the industry-leading technology and expertise to become a cryptocurrency bank, and I look forward to working with this exceptional team of innovators to make that vision a reality."

With the addition of Dwight to the management team, Brane Chairman Adam Miron has become Interim Chief Executive Officer. Miron is the founder and former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Brand Officer of HEXO Corp., and the author of the best-selling book Billion Dollar Startup.

"By recruiting an executive of Jerome's caliber to our management team, Brane is taking a major step toward realizing our vision: providing world-class custody for cryptocurrencies – the world's newest asset class," said Miron.

"With Jerome joining our roster of talented executives, Brane is positioned to become the most trusted partner for clients seeking to understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and crypto assets," said Brane board member and Ontario's 24th Premier Dalton McGuinty. "Brane is rapidly becoming a Canadian innovation success story positioned to make a global impact in the rapidly evolving blockchain sector."

For more information:

Adam Miron

Interim-CEO & Chairman

Brane Capital

613-986-2422

https://brane.capital/



Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service is ISO 27001 certified - first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 - the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digital-asset-custody-fintech-brane-capital-announces-new-president-former-bny-mellon-trust-co-canada-president--ceo-301245118.html

SOURCE Brane Inc.