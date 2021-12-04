Digital CASA - Kyrgyz Republic - P160230

Digital CASA - Regional Program PDO: The proposed regional program PDO is to increase access to more affordable internet, crowd-in p rivate investment in the ICT sector, and improve participating governments' capacity to deliver digital government services in Centr al Asia and parts of South Asia, through the development of a regionally integrated digital infrastructure and enabling environment. Digital CASA - Kyrgyz Rep. PDO: The proposed country-specific PDO for the Kyrgyz Republic is to increase access to more affordabl e internet, crowd-in private investment in the ICT sector, and improve the government's capacity to deliver digital government servi ces in the Kyrgyz Republic, by contributing to the development of a regionally integrated digital infrastructure and enabling enviro nment.
Disclaimer
World Bank Group published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 06:51:01 UTC.