Digital CASA - Kyrgyz Republic - P160230

Digital CASA - Regional Program PDO: The proposed regional program PDO is to increase access to more affordable internet, crowd-in p rivate investment in the ICT sector, and improve participating governments' capacity to deliver digital government services in Centr al Asia and parts of South Asia, through the development of a regionally integrated digital infrastructure and enabling environment. Digital CASA - Kyrgyz Rep. PDO: The proposed country-specific PDO for the Kyrgyz Republic is to increase access to more affordabl e internet, crowd-in private investment in the ICT sector, and improve the government's capacity to deliver digital government servi ces in the Kyrgyz Republic, by contributing to the development of a regionally integrated digital infrastructure and enabling enviro nment.