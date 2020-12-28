Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Digital Challenges and Opportunities of Agricultural Input Suppliers

12/28/2020 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

មជ្ឈមណ្ឌ លសិក្សាគោលនគោបាយ

Centre for Policy Studies

Digital Challenges and

Opportunities of

Agricultural Input

Suppliers in Cambodia

Presented by Chan Sophal,

Executive Director, CPS

1

Research Methodology

  • Research Questions:
    • What is the current status of adoption of digital payment and e-commerce amongst agricultural input suppliers?
    • What are critical challenges and opportunities for agricultural input suppliers to adopt digital payment and e-commerce?
  • Data collection method:

Phone interview: Registered agricultural input companies

Survey: agricultural inputs suppliers (wholesalers/distributors)

2

Phone

interview

  • Total: 107 registered firms (MAFF: 2018)
  • 27 firms/107, contacts not found
  • 40/107 firms were interviewed
  • 13/107 rejected interviews

• 225 agricultural input suppliers

were interviewed in 6 provinces

Survey

(Battambang, Tboung Khmum, Siem

province)

Reap, Prey Veng, Kandal and Takeo

• Radom sampling method was

applied for data collection

3

Adoption of digital payment and e-commerce [n=40]

92%

45%

Use of digital payment

Adopt e-commerce

Adoption of digital payment and e-commerce by companies supplying agriculture

inputs

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Bank of Cambodia published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 08:44:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:54aChina expands list of sectors for attracting foreign investment
RE
03:53aAlibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
RE
03:50aOil firms after Trump signs aid bill; demand concerns linger
RE
03:49aHong Kong stocks end down as techs weigh
RE
03:46aChina state planner says to ensure energy supplies ahead of coming cold spell
RE
03:45aEconomic impact of world wide coronavirus pandemic on SMEs in Cambodia
PU
03:45aDisruptive Digital Technology and Cambodias International Trade
PU
03:45aDigital Challenges and Opportunities of Agricultural Input Suppliers
PU
03:45aNATIONAL BANK OF CAMBODIA : Cambodia BOP No.69 Third Quarter 2020
PU
03:39aC&SD CENSUS AND STATISTICS DEPARTMENT OF GOV :  External Merchandise Trade Statistics for November 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
3MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : ups stock buyback plan but shares continue to dip
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : S.Korea shares close at record high on Samsung rally, U.S. stimulus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ