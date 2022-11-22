Digital Currency Group owed $575 million by Genesis Trading's crypto lending arm

Loans from Genesis Global Capital, which suspended customer withdrawals last week, were used to "fund investment opportunities" and repurchase stock from non-employee shareholders, Silbert said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters. That debt is due in May 2023, he added.

Digital Currency Group's only debt is a $350 million credit facility from "a small group of lenders" led by Eldridge.

The company is on pace to do $800 million in revenue this year, Silbert said.

