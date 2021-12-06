The European Commission provides funding and tender opportunities under the Digital Europe Programme:

EU Digital Single Market (DSM)

The vision for the EU Digital Single Market is to establish a single market for digital services in the Union, while ensuring fair competition, a high level of consumer protection and personal data protection for European citizens and business.

Since 2015, 28 out of 30 EU Digital Single Market legislative initiatives have been adopted under three pillars:

Access to online products and services for consumers and businesses

Shaping the environment for digital networks and services to grow and thrive

Maximising the growth potential of the European digital economy

The European Commission considers that the DSM can create opportunities for new startups and existing companies in a market of over 500 million people, potentially contributing €415 billion per year to Europe's economy, creating jobs and transforming our public services.

Enhanced use of digital technologies can improve citizens' access to information and culture, improve their job opportunities and promote modern open government.

The Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) has been responsible for negotiations on a number of legislative initiatives under the EU Digital Single Market, including:

EU Roam Like at Home

WiFi4EU

European Electronic Communications Code

Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications

ePrivacy Regulation

Free Flow of Data Regulation

DECC feeds into a whole of government perspective on the DSM via the Interdepartmental Committee on the EU Digital Single Market led by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

European Electronic Communications Code

The European Electronic Communications Code (EECC) represents a revision of the entire EU regulatory framework for the telecommunications sector. It will repeal and replace the Framework Directive, the Authorisation Directive, the Access Directive and the Universal Services Directive.

European Digital Principles

The European Commission has launched a public consultation on the formulation of a set of principles to promote and uphold EU values in the digital space. The consultation, open until 2 September, seeks to open a wide societal debate and gather views from citizens, non-governmental and civil society organisations, businesses, administrations and all interested parties. These principles will guide the EU and Member States in designing digital rules and regulations that deliver the benefits of digitalisation for all citizens.

The contributions to the public consultation will feed into a proposal from the Commission for a joint inter-institutional declaration on Digital Principles of the European Parliament, the Council, and the Commission. This proposal is expected by the end of 2021.

European Data

The European Commission has launched a public consultation on the Data Act and amended rules on the legal protection of databases, which is open until 3 September 2021.

The initiative aims to facilitate access to and use of data, and to review the rules on the legal protection of databases. It seeks to strike the right balance between rights to access data and incentives to invest in data, without changing the current data protection rules.

The consultation will collect information on the following aspects:

Business-to-government data sharing for the public interest

Business-to-business data sharing

Tools for data sharing: Smart Contracts

Clarifying rights on non-personal Internet of Things data stemming from professional use

Improving portability for business users of cloud services

Complementing the portability right under Article 20 GDPR

Intellectual Property Rights - Protection of Databases

Safeguards for non-personal data in international context

Consultation and discussion forum on the EU's 2030 Digital Decade vision

The European Commission has launched a consultation and a discussion forum to help shape its Digital Compass policy programme.

The consultation, open until 3 August, aims to gain feedback on:

accelerating the digital transformation

reaching the EU's 2030 digital targets

ensuring coordinated and swift actions

identifying the policy options to support the objectives

implementing multi-country projects to drive investments

On 9 March 2020, the Commission published a Communication on the 2030 Digital Compass where it stated the vision for a European way to a digitalised economy and society, and where it set out Europe's digital ambitions for 2030 in the form of concrete targets and tools. The Communication presented a vision which centered around the following four cardinal points; skills, government, infrastructures, and business. The Commission is now preparing a proposal for the policy programme that will operationalise this vision. All stakeholders, including start-ups, SMEs, researches, public administrations, organisations and interested citizens can help shape the Commission's policy programme proposal. They can share valuable experience and insights about the digital transformation by joining the discussions on the Digital Compass on the EU's online forum, Futurium.

The Commission aims to enable the Digital Decade with a set of concrete tools as follows: key targets and milestones for each cardinal point, a governance structure to facilitate joint commitments between the Member States and the Commission, and a mechanism to operate and deploy Multi-Country Projects that combine investments from EU Member States, the Commission and the private sector.

European Quantum Communication Infrastructure (EuroQCI) Declaration

Ireland has signed the EuroQCI Declaration, joining all 27 EU Member States in committing to working together, along with the European Commission and the European Space Agency, to build the EuroQCI - a secure quantum communication infrastructure that will span the whole EU. Such high-performing, secure communications networks will be essential to meeting Europe's cybersecurity needs in the years to come.