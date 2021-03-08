Digital Experience Made Simple: Bristlecone and Sitecore Partner to Power the Customer Experience-Driven Economy

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristlecone, the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain, today announced a partnership with Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software. The new partnership brings together Bristlecone’s product engineering and integration expertise and Sitecore’s proven customer experience platforms to enable enterprise transformation.

“This new partnership is aimed at helping companies bridge the gap between customer-facing platforms and backend systems while answering the call for digital experience solutions that turn everyday buyers into lifelong customers,” said Nirav Patel, President and CEO, Bristlecone. “We look forward to working with Sitecore to further design and enhance the customer journey.”

The companies will work together to design, develop and deploy future-led, cloud-driven digital transformation solutions for enterprises across a range of industrial and consumer industry sectors, including manufacturing, high-tech, semiconductor, retail, CPG, life sciences, and software and platforms. Joint go-to-market solutions will be industry-focused and aimed at simplifying digital transformation and creating exceptional experiences across the value chain.

“Bristlecone shares our commitment to improving customer experiences through seamless communication, coordination and collaboration,” said Nick Malone, COO, Sitecore. “This partnership is an important step in our strategy to accelerate growth.”

Through the new partnership, Bristlecone is creating a global Center of Excellence (CoE) for the Sitecore Content Hub™, Sitecore Experience Platform™ and Sitecore Experience Commerce® products, which provide personalization at scale and enable enterprises to engage customers and drive experiences that resonate with their customers. Through the CoE, Bristlecone will provide end-to-end product engineering services as well as scalable capacity for implementation services and integration engineering.

“Sitecore is leading the way in martech innovation and customer experience,” said Vikram Kaul, Global Head of Connected Products and Platforms, Bristlecone. “We are excited to address the growing market demand for customer experience transformation through our design-thinking, customer-centricity, and expertise in building operational resiliency and transparency.”

From customer engagement to supply chain management, digital experience-driven solutions and the connected enterprise continue to gain momentum across industries and geographies.

“Delivering meaningful experiences to customers and other stakeholders requires operational agility and transparency that can only come from true enterprise connectivity and technology enablement,” said Kaul. “Sitecore and Bristlecone are uniquely positioned to empower mutual clients with the ability to engage their audiences and deliver on their promises to customers.”

About BRISTLECONE

Bristlecone is the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain, delivering end-to-end services and industry-specific solutions across the Industrial (manufacturing, high-tech, semiconductor), Consumer (retail, CPG, life sciences) and Technology (software and platforms) domains. Bristlecone’s areas of expertise include SAP, Supply Chain Platforms, AI and Analytics, Connected Products and Platforms, and Modern Engineering.

With headquarters in San Jose, California, and 14 global hubs, Bristlecone employs over 2,000 technology professionals who deliver on a single mission to help customers reimagine, redefine and transform their businesses to be truly digital enterprises. Bristlecone is part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group. Learn more at www.bristlecone.com.

Attachment

Giselle Lopes Bristlecone giselle.lopes@bcone.com