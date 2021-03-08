Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digital Experience Made Simple: Bristlecone and Sitecore Partner to Power the Customer Experience-Driven Economy

03/08/2021 | 11:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bristlecone, the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain, today announced a partnership with Sitecore, the global leader in digital experience management software. The new partnership brings together Bristlecone’s product engineering and integration expertise and Sitecore’s proven customer experience platforms to enable enterprise transformation.

“This new partnership is aimed at helping companies bridge the gap between customer-facing platforms and backend systems while answering the call for digital experience solutions that turn everyday buyers into lifelong customers,” said Nirav Patel, President and CEO, Bristlecone. “We look forward to working with Sitecore to further design and enhance the customer journey.”

The companies will work together to design, develop and deploy future-led, cloud-driven digital transformation solutions for enterprises across a range of industrial and consumer industry sectors, including manufacturing, high-tech, semiconductor, retail, CPG, life sciences, and software and platforms. Joint go-to-market solutions will be industry-focused and aimed at simplifying digital transformation and creating exceptional experiences across the value chain.

“Bristlecone shares our commitment to improving customer experiences through seamless communication, coordination and collaboration,” said Nick Malone, COO, Sitecore. “This partnership is an important step in our strategy to accelerate growth.”

Through the new partnership, Bristlecone is creating a global Center of Excellence (CoE) for the Sitecore Content Hub™, Sitecore Experience Platform™ and Sitecore Experience Commerce® products, which provide personalization at scale and enable enterprises to engage customers and drive experiences that resonate with their customers. Through the CoE, Bristlecone will provide end-to-end product engineering services as well as scalable capacity for implementation services and integration engineering.

“Sitecore is leading the way in martech innovation and customer experience,” said Vikram Kaul, Global Head of Connected Products and Platforms, Bristlecone. “We are excited to address the growing market demand for customer experience transformation through our design-thinking, customer-centricity, and expertise in building operational resiliency and transparency.”

From customer engagement to supply chain management, digital experience-driven solutions and the connected enterprise continue to gain momentum across industries and geographies.

“Delivering meaningful experiences to customers and other stakeholders requires operational agility and transparency that can only come from true enterprise connectivity and technology enablement,” said Kaul. “Sitecore and Bristlecone are uniquely positioned to empower mutual clients with the ability to engage their audiences and deliver on their promises to customers.”

About BRISTLECONE

Bristlecone is the leading provider of AI-powered application transformation services for the connected supply chain, delivering end-to-end services and industry-specific solutions across the Industrial (manufacturing, high-tech, semiconductor), Consumer (retail, CPG, life sciences) and Technology (software and platforms) domains. Bristlecone’s areas of expertise include SAP, Supply Chain Platforms, AI and Analytics, Connected Products and Platforms, and Modern Engineering.

With headquarters in San Jose, California, and 14 global hubs, Bristlecone employs over 2,000 technology professionals who deliver on a single mission to help customers reimagine, redefine and transform their businesses to be truly digital enterprises. Bristlecone is part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group. Learn more at www.bristlecone.com.

Attachment 


Giselle Lopes
Bristlecone
giselle.lopes@bcone.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aAFCON  : Warriors Don't Need Bonne, Rinomhota
AQ
11:06aCHEMOCENTRYX, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aQUANTA SERVICES  : March 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11:05aDOCUSIGN  : 7 Lessons from Resilient Women Who Choose To Challenge
PU
11:05aInternational Women's Day 2021 – A Conversation on “The Age of Womenomics”, Secretary Janet Yellen & IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva
PU
11:05aCLIMATE POLICY PLATFORM : A Critical Step in Salesforce's Climate Action Plan
PU
11:05aOOREDOO Q P S C  : Appoints New CxOs in Group and Qatar
PU
11:05aKANSAS CITY SOUTHERN  : Mar 06 2021
PU
11:05aWSGF Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Real Estate Investment App Beta Test Proceeding on Track - Management Confirms June Production Launch Target
NE
11:05aPAOG Announces RELAX-RX Nutraceutical For $18 Billion Anxiety And Depression Treatment Market
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tech weighs on stocks as yields ring inflation alarm
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC TO BUY BLUE YONDER FOR $6.5 BILLION IN BIGGEST DEAL SINCE 2011: Nikkei
4Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng's fourth-quarter net loss narrows 42%
5DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar hits three-and-a-half month high on firmer U.S. yields

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ