Digital Legal Exchange : Joins The Economist Events' General Counsel Virtual Week

The Digital Legal Exchange (DLEX), a non-profit global forum, digital repository, and community of leading multinational companies committed to accelerating digital transformation in legal, is taking a prominent role in The Economist Events’ General Counsel Virtual Week. The four-day event slated for November 2 through November 5 will examine a wide range of topics, including digital transformation, building a world-class legal team, and ensuring resiliency as the industry faces a "new normal" brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mark A. Cohen, Executive Chairman of DLEX, will serve as the only moderator not affiliated with The Economist Group. Drawing on his unique experience and perspective on the business of law, Cohen will lead two sessions titled - Tech implementation: How not to waste millions and Tech implementation: Best practices and lesson learned.

“COVID-19 is turbocharging change among law’s customers, notably in digital transformation. That means—among other things—the reimagination of customer access, experience, transparency, choice, metrics, and satisfaction. The legal function has lagged its customers in this critical area, and that will no longer be acceptable. This conference will shine a light on ways to bridge the legal function’s digital gap and to drive more value from the legal function.”

Cohen's panels will feature digital leaders and general counsel, including:

Marina Bellini, Chief Information and Digital Officer of BAT

Howard Trust, General Counsel of Schroders

Thomas Barothy, General Counsel Chief Operating Officer of UBS AG

Craig Conte, Partner at Deloitte Legal

Wayne Spillet, Head of Legal, Commercial Operations for Vodafone

Mary Shen O'Carroll, Director of Legal Operations for Google and President of CLOC

Michael Lisi, Senior Director, Legal Innovation of Fidelity Investments

James Harper, Director, Customer Success and Engagement, and Executive Sponsor, Rule of Law and CSR for LexisNexis UK

The Economist Events’ General Counsel Virtual Week will feature over 50 general counsels from leading global organizations. Among the speakers is Bill Deckelman, DLEX faculty member and Executive Vice President and General Counsel of DXC Technology. Deckelman will be joined by Maurits van Tol, Chief Technology Officer of Johnson Matthey; and Samantha Hardaway, Vice President, EMEA cloud legal and global cloud leader at Oracle, to discuss the GC-CTO relationship.

The conference will include panel debates, customizable event calendars, online networking, and engagement opportunities with legal leaders across technology, financial services, banking, retail, energy, professional services, manufacturing, and the entertainment industries. For more information and to register, visit The Economists Events' website.

About the Digital Legal Exchange

The Digital Legal Exchange is a global institute of leading thinkers and doers from academia, business, government, technology, and law committed to accelerating digital transformation. The non-profit community shares practical and applied learnings to inspire general counsel and their teams to become digital leaders in their businesses to drive commercial value.

