Digital Legal Exchange Partners With FT Live to Host Its First-Ever Digital Lawyers Conference

The Digital Legal Exchange, a non-profit global institute accelerating digital transformation in legal, has partnered with FT Live and its research partner, RSG Consulting, for the first-ever FT Digital Lawyers Conference. The one-day virtual event will bring together business leaders, general counsel, and law firm partners to discuss the acceleration of digital in legal and its alignment with business for whom digital transformation is a top priority.

Executive Chairman of the Digital Legal Exchange Mark A. Cohen said, “Digital transformation is much more than leveraging technology—it is a client-focused, holistic journey that must be practiced, adopted, and embraced enterprise-wide. It is a complete rethinking of operating and business models and a cultural shift driven by systems, workflows, and mindsets that are agile and fluid. The FT Digital Lawyers Conference will provide insights and actionable intelligence that advances an understanding of the imperative of the legal function going digital.”

Cohen will join other Exchange leadership and faculty advisors speaking at the conference, including: Yasmin Lambert, Partner at RSG Consulting; Reena SenGupta, CEO of RSG Consulting; Michele DeStefano, Law Professor and Founder of LawWithoutWalls; Richard Davies, Vice President of DXC Technology; Bill Deckelman, Executive Vice President, General Counsel at DXC Technology; and, Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO of Everest Group.

The virtual event will take place on September 24. This unique conference spans the spectrum of client relationships—from business to in-house to private practice—and probes how digital is changing their dynamics.

Sessions will include:

Client Centricity: From services to experiences – A conversation on prioritizing the customer experience for commercial lawyers.

– A conversation on prioritizing the customer experience for commercial lawyers. Digital Journeys (Winners in the Digital Economy) – Sharing insights into what it takes to win in the digital economy.

– Sharing insights into what it takes to win in the digital economy. New Age Practitioners – A chance to meet lawyers working at the intersection of business, law, technology, regulations, and design who are transforming both the practice and business of law.

Facilitated by FT journalists, sessions will feature leadership and faculty advisors from the Digital Legal Exchange offering thought-provoking and practical insights into how the legal industry can accelerate its digital transformation to keep up with the pace of business. They will be joined by business leaders and digital visionaries, including:

Bidyut Dumra, Executive Director, Head of Innovation at DBS Bank

Felipe Aragão, Global Vice President of Analytics at AB InBev

David Edelheit, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer at UnitedLex

CEO of RSG Consulting and Executive Director of Digital Legal Exchange Reena SenGupta said, “The legal industry is jumping on the digital bandwagon, but digital transformation can have many interpretations. The FT Digital Lawyers Conference will get under the skin of what the business going digital actually means for in-house and private practice lawyers. It will explore the perennial client-lawyer disconnect and offer ideas of how to make lawyers more client centric and enablers of real business value. The Digital Legal Exchange is happy to support, amplify, and drive this conversation to make digital transformation accessible for the legal industry.”

For more information and to register visit: https://digitallawyers.live.ft.com/home. The event is free to attendees.

About the Digital Legal Exchange

The Digital Legal Exchange is a global institute of leading thinkers and doers from academia, business, government, technology, and law, committed to accelerating digital transformation. Our non-profit community shares practical and applied learnings to inspire general counsel and their teams to become digital leaders in their businesses to drive commercial value.

