Digital Motors : Expands Online Sales Platform into Marine Industry

10/05/2021 | 06:03am EDT
Leading Automotive Digital Retail Software Demonstrates Its Versatility

Digital Motors, the award-winning digital retailing platform for the automotive industry, has proven the unique configurability of its product by providing an online retailing solution for the nation’s more than 4,000 recreational boat and yacht retailers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005289/en/

Digital Motors' online retailing solution for boat and yacht retailers makes buying easy, no matter the device. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Digital Motors' online retailing solution for boat and yacht retailers makes buying easy, no matter the device. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Since Digital Motors’ launch, the platform has established itself as a highly versatile online sales solution for North America’s auto industry, able to serve the digital sales needs of dealerships, manufacturers, lenders, and marketplaces. Digital Motors enables a modern retailing experience that combines the best of both worlds – the physical showroom coupled with a robust digital process. The company is now taking these capabilities to the $42 billion recreational boating industry.

“Rather than simply window-shop online, consumers want to transact,” exclaimed Andreas Hinrichs, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Motors. “This applies to vehicles, boats, and virtually any luxury or premium item. We are excited about this latest release and our voyage into the uncharted waters of online boat purchases.”

Potential boat buyers can search for the vessel that interests them on the store’s website, then complete easy-to-follow steps, including defining the payment structure, submitting a credit application, and uploading documentation. The platform’s revolutionary FinTech engine enables a true online transaction, easily and accurately, for what was previously considered a complex purchase.

About Digital Motors

Digital Motors Corporation is an automotive retail and financial technology (FinTech) platform that provides complete online sales solutions throughout the United States and Canada. Based in Irvine, Calif., the company’s revolutionary technology serves the growing needs of dealerships, dealer groups, auto lenders, and vehicle manufacturers to provide a secure end-to-end online purchasing and financing journey to their customers. For more information or to request a demo, visit digitalmotors.com.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS