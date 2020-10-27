Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Forecasting Strategy to Undergo a Paradigm Shift from Crisis to New Normal during COVID-19 Pandemic.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

The digital pathology market is poised to grow by USD 546.54 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005679/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the digital pathology market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of AI into digital pathology systems.

The digital pathology market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of IoT infrastructures among laboratories as one of the prime reasons driving the digital pathology market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The Digital Pathology Market covers the following areas:

Digital Pathology Market Sizing

Digital Pathology Market Forecast

Digital Pathology Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • 3DHISTECH
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc.
  • Corista
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hamamatsu Photonics KK
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Sectra AB

     

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3DHISTECH
  • Co-Diagnostics Inc.
  • Corista
  • Danaher Corp.
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • General Electric Co.
  • Hamamatsu Photonics KK
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Sectra AB

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

     

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:32pZWIPE AS : Results of the Subsequent Offering
AQ
03:32pCOASTAL FINANCIAL CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:31pMUSCLE MAKER : Grill Elects Major General (Ret) Malcolm Frost & Finance Professional Philip Balastos to Board of Directors
AQ
03:31pZWIPE AS : Results of the Subsequent Offering
AQ
03:31pOrganic Personal Care Products Market | COVID-19 Recovery Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
BU
03:31pResource Label Group Acquires McDowell Label
BU
03:31pVELOCITY SNACK BRANDS : Extends Popchips™ with Two New Product Lines
BU
03:31pMuscle Maker Grill Elects Major General (Ret) Malcolm Frost & Finance Professional Philip Balastos to Board of Directors
GL
03:30pAD HOC : MorphoSys AG Raises its Financial Guidance for the Full Year 2020
PU
03:30pOPGEN : Corporate Presentation (PDF)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
4SAP SE : SAP : Chairman Buys Nearly $300 Million in Company Shares
5AMS AG : AMS : Says 3Q Revenue, Adjusted EBIT Margin Are at Top End of Guidance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group