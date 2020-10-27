Digital Pathology Market 2020-2024: Forecasting Strategy to Undergo a Paradigm Shift from Crisis to New Normal during COVID-19 Pandemic.

The digital pathology market is poised to grow by USD 546.54 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.
The report on the digital pathology market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration of AI into digital pathology systems.
The digital pathology market analysis includes the product segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of IoT infrastructures among laboratories as one of the prime reasons driving the digital pathology market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters
The Digital Pathology Market covers the following areas:
Digital Pathology Market Sizing
Digital Pathology Market Forecast
Digital Pathology Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market segment analysis
-
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
-
Five Forces Summary
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
-
Market segments
-
Comparison by Product
-
Digital slide scanner - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity by geography
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
-
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
-
Vendors covered
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
3DHISTECH
-
Co-Diagnostics Inc.
-
Corista
-
Danaher Corp.
-
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
-
General Electric Co.
-
Hamamatsu Photonics KK
-
Koninklijke Philips NV
-
Olympus Corp.
-
Sectra AB
Appendix
-
Scope of the report
-
Currency conversion rates for US$
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
